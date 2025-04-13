The Denver Nuggets have reached an inflection point in their franchise, and they weren't ready to let this season slip away with the lackluster level of play they had been putting on the floor for a few weeks. As a result, they fired head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth in an attempt to send a wake-up call to the team.

One of the many differences that Malone and Booth struggled over together was how to build the roster. Booth preferred to move on from veterans and build a long-term squad around Nikola Jokic with draft picks and young players, while Malone wanted experienced players to surround the three-time MVP with the best possible roster to win year after year, one year at a time.

Of course, both approaches take sacrifice. Some of Booth's young guys include Peyton Watson and Christian Braun, but Malone reportedly wanted to trade Braun during the 2023-24 season according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Braun is yet another player who had to dig his way out of being buried into the coach's bench,” Stein wrote. “Malone, sources say, had even pushed to trade Braun leading up to last season's trade deadline, during last season's title defense that would end with a second-round exit to Minnesota in a seven-game classic, in exchange for a more established player.”

A veteran player could have helped the Nuggets come out on top in that playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves last season, but the truth is that the mileage on Jokic and Jamal Murray is what caught up to the 2023 champions.

In hindsight, it's a good thing the Nuggets held onto Braun. He is one of the most improved players in the league this season after stepping into the starting lineup in place of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Braun is one of the best scorers in the league on the fast break and has become one of the Nuggets' best defenders.

In a season that has been full of uncertainties and inconsistencies, Braun has been one of the steady hands for this Nuggets group. More changes could be coming for Denver this offseason, but it would be surprising if Braun was one of them.