In a stunning late-season shake-up, the Denver Nuggets have parted ways with head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth. The decision comes after a four-game losing streak that has the Nuggets close to falling to a Play-In Tournament spot with just three regular-season games remaining.

According to Matt Moore of the Action Network, franchise cornerstone Nikola Jokic was informed of the decision shortly before the public announcement but did not request the changes. Moore did clarify that Jokic was likely consulted in recent days, and the three-time MVP apparently did not actively push for the coaching change.

Frustration reaches a boiling point in the Mile High City

The timing of the firings coincides with Jokic showing uncharacteristic frustration during recent games. During last week's loss to the Golden State Warriors, Jokic was seen visibly gesturing in frustration during the fourth quarter. Seeing the star center so emotional was rare, as he is seen as one of the most mild-mannered players in the NBA.

Nuggets owner Josh Kroenke addressed the surprising move in an official statement, and emphasized the team is still in the hunt for a championship in 2025.

“This decision was not made lightly and was evaluated very carefully, and we do it only with the intention of giving our group the best chance at competing for the 2025 NBA Championship and delivering another title to Denver and our fans everywhere,” said Kroenke.

Malone was one of the longest-tenured NBA head coaches prior to his firing. He was also the only head coach Jokic has had in the NBA, as Malone was hired the same year Jokic joined the team in 2015.

“While the timing of this decision is unfortunate, as Coach Malone helped build the foundation of our now championship-level program, it is a necessary step to allow us to compete at the highest level right now,” Kroenke continued. “Championship-level standards and expectations remain in place for the current season, and as we look to the future, we look forward to building on the foundations laid by Coach Malone over his record-breaking 10-year career in Denver.”

David Adelman has been named interim head coach and will guide the team during Wednesday's critical matchup against the Sacramento Kings.