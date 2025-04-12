Amid swirling trade speculation following the Denver Nuggets' abrupt decision to part ways with head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth earlier this week, one player appears firmly off limits: Michael Porter Jr. According to NBA insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line, Nuggets ownership is “unlikely” to ever approve a Porter trade, largely due to longstanding personal ties.

Stein reports that Porter’s connection to the Kroenke family, who own the franchise, stems from their mutual association with the University of Missouri.

“The Kroenkes have a fondness for Porter that stems from deep ties to their shared alma mater: Missouri,” Stein wrote. “Sources with knowledge of Denver's thinking have maintained for some time that they struggled to envision ownership ever approving a deal that would send Porter away from the franchise.”

Porter, 26, played one season with the Missouri Tigers in 2017-18 before being selected by the Nuggets with the 14th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Despite early injury concerns, he has since developed into a consistent contributor on both ends of the floor. Now in his sixth season with Denver, Porter is averaging 18.1 points, seven rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game on 50.2% shooting from the field and 39.3% from three-point range across 76 appearances this season.

Despite front office shakeup, Nuggets remain committed to Michael Porter Jr. amid playoff push

The Nuggets’ front office overhaul earlier in the week had triggered speculation about potential changes to the core built around franchise cornerstone Nikola Jokic. Some reports had even floated the possibility of moving a key rotation player such as Porter. However, Stein’s report indicates that any serious conversation around trading Porter has not gained traction internally, primarily due to ownership’s attachment to him.

While uncertainty looms over the organization’s long-term direction following Malone’s exit, the Nuggets have responded positively on the court. Under interim head coach David Adelman, Denver is on a two-game win streak, including a pivotal 117-109 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. The win pushed the Grizzlies down to the eighth seed, officially locking them into the Play-In Tournament.

Denver, currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-32 record, is looking to lock up home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Their final regular-season game comes Sunday afternoon against the Houston Rockets (52-29), who have already secured the second seed. The Rockets have rested their starters in recent games, including a 140-109 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday that helped the Lakers clinch the third seed.

With the postseason looming, Porter’s status remains a point of interest, but for now, Denver appears committed to keeping its core intact. The focus will shift back to the court as the Nuggets prepare for another playoff run, this time under a new head coach and with questions about the franchise’s future direction still lingering.