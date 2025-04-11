Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray has been sidelined with a hamstring injury in recent weeks. During his absence, the Nuggets had a disastrous stretch of basketball. They lost four straight games in what was arguably their worst stretch during the Nikola Jokic era. It resulted in the team firing head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth with only three games remaining before the end of the regular season. It was a truly unprecedented move for a team that was the four-seed at the time.

The Nuggets won their first game with David Adelman at the helm, and the firing of Malone might have fired the squad up and prepared them for a potential postseason run. Still, it is fair to argue that the team is somewhat of a mess right now, and there could be more big changes coming in the offseason.

While it seems likely that the Nuggets will continue building around Jokic and Murray, it is possible that the team could search for a trade partner and move their star point guard. Jokic isn't going anywhere because he is the best player in the NBA, but Murray has regularly dealt with untimely injury issues in recent years, and the Nuggets could seek a more reliable option or better defensive player to replace him despite the four-year, $207.85 million contract extension the two sides agreed to last offseason.

The deal pays Murray $51.9 million on average per season through 2028-29. When Murray is on the court, he is one of the most clutch players in the league, so his trade value should be immense. Here are the five best trade destinations for Murray if the Nuggets blow things up this offseason.

1. The Toronto Raptors give Jamal Murray a homecoming

Denver has been Murray's home during his NBA career, but he is a Canadian at heart, and fans have always assumed that the Toronto Raptors would be Murray's top choice for a new team if he were to leave the Nuggets. Other than the Raptors playing in Murray's home country, they actually make a lot of sense as a trade destination, too.

Toronto has invested heavily into Scottie Barnes, R.J. Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, Immanuel Quickley, and most recently, Brandon Ingram. Despite that, they are still a somewhat average team that seems to be missing one more piece, especially when it comes to the offensive end.

Murray would bring another layer to the team's offense when it comes to shot-making. The Kentucky product most thrives in the mid-range, but he can score in a variety of ways, including with tough finishes at the rim and step-back shots from deep. Murray won a championship in Denver, so if the team decided that they needed to trade him, they'd likely want to do right by their point guard. It is easy to imagine that the Raptors would be one of Murray's preferred trade destinations, and it is possible that the Nuggets would oblige with a trade to Toronto if it came down to it.

2. The Houston Rockets might add a point guard

The Houston Rockets will head into the playoffs as the two-seed in the Western Conference. They've got an impressive young core and some reliable veterans to boot. It is possible that the Rockets will make a deep postseason run this year, but considering their lack of playoff experience, it is perhaps more likely that they will suffer a postseason heartbreak.

If that happens, they may hit the trade market to find the missing piece that can get them over the hump. Murray fits the description in that regard because of his playoff experience. Not only is the point guard a champion, but he is one of the biggest playoff risers ever. Murray's production always sees a huge increase in the biggest games. Murray averages 24.2 points per game in the playoffs for his career compared to 18 points in the regular season.

Amen Thompson, Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Reed Sheppard, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, and Cam Whitmore are all recent first-round picks, and their youth should allow the Rockets to contend for a long time. Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, and Jeff Green are getting older, though, so adding someone like Murray, who better fits the team's timeline, makes a ton of sense.

3. The Orlando Magic need Jamal Murray's shooting

The Orlando Magic have had one of the best defenses in the NBA for a while now. They are also stacked when it comes to the wing and center positions. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner form one of the best forward duos in the NBA, and Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Wagner, and Goga Bitadze give the team tons of center depth. Even Jonathan Isaac spends some time at the five position.

What Orlando lacks is shooting and guard play. Murray provides both of those, which makes him one of the best trade target fits for the Magic. Murray would improve the team's floor-spacing and 3-point efficiency, and he'd be able to help get Banchero and Wagner more involved, too. He'd be a perfect backcourt partner alongside a defensive-minded guard like Jalen Suggs.

4. Is Jamal Murray the missing piece for the Detroit Pistons?

Another up-and-coming young team looking to take the next step is the Detroit Pistons. As is the case with each of the aforementioned teams, the Pistons have a great young core, and Murray is the not-too-old veteran who could elevate the team to true championship contention.

Just last season, the Pistons established themselves as one of the worst teams ever when they tied the record for the most consecutive losses in NBA history. Smart roster moves and internal development has led to the team competing in the Eastern Conference this season.

Cade Cunningham is the team's star, and he plays Murray's point guard position. However, Cunningham is 6-foot-6 and can guard bigger players. Additionally, Murray has plenty of experience playing off-ball, considering he has spent his whole career with a high-usage player like Jokic. Fans have also long wondered if he could thrive in a shooting guard role. Jaden Ivey started the season at the two-guard spot for Detroit, but he has been hurt for most of the season. Detroit has thrived regardless, but Murray would serve as a big upgrade for the Pistons starting lineup.

5. The Charlotte Hornets should covet Jamal Murray's experience

The Charlotte Hornets just can't win games, and a lack of winning culture seems to be a big reason why. Murray's experience making deep playoff runs and winning the 2023 NBA Finals could help unlock the potential that is buried somewhere in Charlotte. The Hornets have some intriguing young pieces.

LaMelo Ball is an All-Star, and Brandon Miller has All-Star potential. Both players have struggled with injuries, as has Murray, but if Murray joined the team and the trio found a healthy stretch, they could be a surprise team out East. Murray is actually one of the best players in NBA history without an All-Star nod on his resume, but that could come in the weaker Eastern Conference.