Nikola Jokic is continuing to silence his doubters with his record-breaking performances. The reigning three-time NBA MVP is in the midst of piecing together a solid legacy that also has an NBA championship, a Finals MVP, and six All-NBA Team selections. Jokic just finished his best season by averaging a triple-double. Here are the 10 craziest records made by Nikola Jokic, ranked.

1. First and only player to register a 30-20-20 game

A 30-20-20 stat line is seen by many as a feat that could only be achieved in a video game. However, he proved everyone wrong when Jokic registered 31 points, 21 rebounds, and a career-high 22 assists in a 149-141 win over the Phoenix Suns. It was arguably the best all-around game ever produced by Jokic. Additionally, the 22 assists tally was the most in a game by any center.

2. Fastest triple-double in NBA history

Usually, it takes an entire game for a player to finish a game with a triple-double. However, The Joker only needed 14 minutes and 33 seconds against the Milwaukee Bucks. This is considered to be the fastest triple-double in league history. Jokic eventually finished the game with 30 points, 14 rebounds, and 17 assists to lift the Nuggets over the Bucks with a 134-123 victory.

3. Lowest drafted player to win NBA MVP

More often than not, lottery picks and first-rounders usually take over the MVP race. However, Jokic defied the odds in 2021, becoming the lowest draft pick to ever claim the award. He was selected in the 2014 NBA Draft in the second round with the 41st overall pick, during a Taco Bell commercial. Hall of Famer Willis Reed was the only over MVP to be drafted in the second round, but Reed was the 10th overall pick back when the NBA only had nine teams.

4. Lowest drafted player to win the Finals MVP

Aside from becoming the lowest drafted player to win the NBA MVP Award, he also replicated the same effort for the Finals MVP. At the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Jokic led the Nuggets to the franchise's first NBA championship, where he was crowned the Finals MVP, averaging 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game.

Previously, the record holder for the lowest drafted player to win the award was Dennis Johnson back in 1979. He was selected in the second round with the 29th overall pick by the Seattle Supersonics at the 1976 NBA Draft.

5. Highest scoring triple-double in NBA history

There have only been three players in NBA history to tally a 60-point triple-double. The short list includes Luka Doncic, James Harden, and The Joker himself. Among the three, Jokic has scored the highest total in a triple-double, finishing with 61 points to go along with 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 140-139 heartbreaking loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves in April 2025.

6. Fastest NBA player to reach 16K points, 8K rebounds, and 5K assists

Just last month, Jokic added another milestone to his name, reaching 16,000 points, 8,000 rebounds, and 5,000 assists in his career in a 129-93 masterclass against the Utah Jazz. It was The Joker's 739th game, making him the fastest player to accumulate these career numbers. Previously, the record was held by Basketball Hall of Famer, Larry Bird, who needed 60 more games.

7. Most triple-doubles in a season by a center

After a 124-116 victory over the Sacramento Kings, Jokic surpassed Wilt Chamberlain for the most triple-doubles by a center in a regular season. Chamberlain had 31 triple doubles during the 1967-68 season. Fast-forward to the 2024-25 season, Jokic finished with 34 triple-doubles on the season.

8. First NBA player to record a 30-20-10 in the NBA Finals

Given that stakes are high in the NBA Finals, defenses are much more suffocating. However, that ultimately didn't bother Jokic from nabbing his triple-doubles. In Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals, he produced 32 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists to lead Denver to 109-94 win.

It marked the first time a player completed a 30-20-10 stat line in the Finals. It was also the same game that marked the first time in Finals history when two teammates notched a 30-point triple-double. Jamal Murray also finished with a triple-double of his own, tallying 34 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

9. Most playoff triple-doubles by a center

Jokic has played 80 playoff games in his career. Eighteen of those saw him finish with a triple-double. Since then, no other center has matched that tally. The closest big man is Wilt Chamberlain, who had nine playoff triple-doubles to his name, and it took him 160 games to accomplish the feat.

10. Most assists by a center in a Finals game

While Jokic is a stellar all-around player, passing has got to be one of his best arsenals. Unlike traditional big men, The Joker dazzles his defenders by finding his open teammates. In fact, in his Finals debut, Jokic tallied 14 assists in Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals. This is the most by any center. In fact, the previous record holder was Bill Russell, who had 13 in 1969.