After a convincing Thanksgiving Day win, the Dallas Cowboys see their schedule melt into creampuff land. The Cowboys are the team nobody wants to play, and they can make some noise in the NFC playoffs.

This isn’t table-talk fodder. The Cowboys are the real deal, folks.

Dallas improved to 6-5-1 with a 31-28 victory over the Chiefs. The Cowboys' defense was good enough, and the Chiefs had an embarrassing time trying to cover the Cowboys’ receivers.

Cowboys offense is unstoppable

Barring injury, you can lock this Cowboys’ offense in for over 30 points in every game the rest of the season. That means the only team that could realistically beat them is the Lions. However, the Lions have injury concerns on offense with star Amon-Ra St. Brown on the shelf.

And even if the Cowboys lose to the Lions, their record of 10-6-1 might still be good enough to get into the postseason. And if the Cowboys are in the playoffs, there are going to be teams quaking in their boots.

Yes, beating the two teams that played in last year’s Super Bowl will lift a team into prominence, according to ESPN.

“On top of where we put ourselves right before these games and just the place that we’re in, having to get these wins against two elite teams,” Prescott said. “I mean, two teams that played in the Super Bowl last year. Last year’s last year, but you’re talking about two organizations that obviously know how to win and we just beat them both in two great games.

“On top of everything that we've been through.”

The Cowboys even have the right mindset.

“We've got to continue with the same mentality,” CeeDee Lamb said. “Obviously, it's been a short week. Now we get a little time to rest, a regular week, so to speak. We get our bodies back, relax, build, grow, get better, and on to next week.”

It starts with those fantastic receivers

Lamb and George Pickens combined for 13 catches for 200 yards on 22 targets. Basically, anytime Prescott needed a key play, he tossed the ball in the direction of Pickens or Lamb. And the results came out in the Cowboys’ favor.

Lamb had seven catches for 112 yards and got back on track after a few games in the shadow of Pickens, according to NBC Sports.

“It’s a team achievement and, overall, for myself, it’s just good to be back on the right track . . . It’s how it goes,” Lamb said, via the team’s website. “No one can really guard me. It was just me dropping the ball, and I don’t do that often, so it’s just a series of events. It was a great experience for me. I learned a lot, and we move forward.”

Prescott had predicted a big game for Lamb. But that’s not really a prediction because Prescott decides where the ball goes. But still, here’s Prescott gloating over himself, according to a YouTube video by the Cowboys via heavy.com.

“I told you,” Prescott said with a smile. “It’s the way the guy’s wired. That’s what greatness looks like. You’re going to have days you’re not proud of, you’re going to have days that aren’t to your standard, especially when your standard is as high as CeeDee Lamb. And I just know the way that he approaches this game, the way he loves this game, and what he puts into it. He was gonna answer back.

“Hearing him in the postgame (Sunday) saying, ‘My next game is my best game,' that is the mentality,” Prescott said. “He wears it. He practices that way. It’s no surprise that he did what he did tonight. Obviously, the yards, the catches, the touchdowns but also drawing the penalties and just being unstoppable.”

Cowboys schedule gives them a boost

They have a tough game against the Lions next Thursday. Truth be told, the Lions won’t be able to hold up against the Cowboys. So that’s another win for Dallas.

Then they get an easy matchup against the Vikings, who have a quarterback disaster on their hands. The Chargers might give the Cowboys a hint of a push, but there’s no way they are walking into AT&T Stadium and leaving with a victory.

Finally, the Cowboys finish at the Commanders, who tanked a long time ago. The regular-season ender against the Giants might be fun if Jaxson Dart continues his rise as a solid NFL quarterback. But forget about the Giants getting a win there.

Therefore, mark the Cowboys as 11-5-1. That’s a playoff berth. And if the Eagles continue to be arrogant, the Cowboys might enter the postseason as the NFC East champions.