Bronson Reed is already plotting his next big theft. Following WrestleMania 42, fans witnessed Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker form a new alliance with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman as The Vision. Soon enough, Reed, representing The Vision, began a feud against Reigns.

Adopting the “Tribal Thief” persona, Reed regularly stole Reigns' sneakers and wore them around his neck as prized possessions. Recently, speaking on No-Contest Wrestling, Reed opened up about his next thefts following successfully stealing from Reigns.

“I also have my eyes on some other people’s things in the company,” he said. “I’m not gonna say what, but you know, I don’t think that’s the last thing you’re gonna see me take from someone, I’m definitely gonna be a repeat offender.”

Looking forward to continuing his ongoing “Tribal Thief” gimmick, Reed also opened up about the character's origin.

“I’m always thinking of those things that are outside of the box that people can relate to, and I remember I grew up with not a whole lot of money, and in a bit of a bad neighbourhood in Adelaide in South Australia,” he added. “I remember people getting their nice shoes stolen all the time. Or taken from them in school and stuff like that.”

“I was like, ‘If we can do something like that in WWE, people are gonna get it’. I thought I would have a little, just a little section of the fans that watch WWE on TV would understand what I’m doing.”

Reed further shared how the entire gimmick “blew up” and he became “synonymous” with stealing Roman Reigns' shoes.

Interestingly, Reed is also the first person to pin Roman Reigns in singles matches at Crown Jewel 2025 since Cody Rhodes did it at WrestleMania 40.

Bronson Reed reacts to Brock Lesnar's hilarious fall

In the same interview on No-Contest Wrestling, Bronson Reed reacted to Brock Lesnar's recent hilarious fall on RAW.

“I don’t think it fazed him too much,” he claimed. “If that was someone else and they slipped, they’d probably fall on their ass, and that would be it, and people wouldn’t engage anymore. It would be hard to get the people back. But because it’s Brock Lesnar, he almost back-rolled and got straight back to his feet.”

Reed is now scheduled to be in the 2025 Survivor Series WarGames match.