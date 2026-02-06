The Detroit Pistons will be in a big matchup against the New York Knicks, as the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the Eastern Conference will face off. The Pistons and Knicks have a lot of history with each other, dating back to the first round of the playoffs last season, and any time they go up against each other, it's a good game.

Going into the matchup, the Pistons are dealing with a few injuries, with Jalen Duren having right knee soreness and Tobias Harris having left hip soreness.

The Pistons just played the first game of a back-to-back, so that may go into their status for the Knicks' game, but this is what they are currently listed as.

Toias Harris, Jalen Duren's injury status vs. Knicks

Harris is listed as probable, while Duren is listed as questionable against the Knicks. Duren left the game against the Washington Wizards after only playing 13 minutes due to knee soreness, and he didn't return. As for Harris, he didn't play in the Wizards game and seems more likely to suit up against the Knicks.

The Pistons ended up losing to the Wizards, which was a surprise to many, even without two of their key players. Nonetheless, anybody can get beat on any given night in the league, and a loss like that shouldn't hurt the Pistons' confidence.

They do know that this is a big matchup against the Knicks, and there's a chance they could meet each other at some point in the playoffs. If Duren plays, he'll be key in the matchup, having to go up against a frontcourt that has Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson.

For Harris, he'll be matched up with the likes of Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby, as they've played well for the Knicks this season as well.