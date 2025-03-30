The Detroit Pistons visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, and Pistons star Cade Cunningham is on the team's injury report. Cade Cunningham has been dealing with a calf injury and he is listed as doubtful for the Pistons' game against the Timberwolves. Here's everything we know about Cade Cunningham's injury and his playing status vs. the Timberwolves.

Cade Cunningham's injury status vs. Timberwolves

Given that Cunningham is doubtful on the Pistons' injury report, the assumption is he will not be suiting up as the team hits the road against the Timberwolves. Obviously things can change between now and gametime, but the Pistons should probably be prepared to be without their All-Star wing.

It's a big matchup for both teams considering they are fighting for playoff positioning in their respective conferences. The Pistons in particular have been on a surge this season, following a year during which they set the NBA record for most consecutive losses. After firing Monty Williams, the Pistons have seen a major turnaround under new head coach JB Bickerstaff.

The Pistons have climbed as high as fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with Cunningham being named an All-Star for the first time in his career. Cunningham has appeared in 66 games this season and has been averaging 25.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.0 steals. He's shooting 46.2 percent from the field, 35.4 percent from the three-point line and 85.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

But Cunningham has dealt with a calf injury as of late, having been sidelined since Mar. 21. So when it comes to the question of Cunningham playing tonight vs. the Timberwolves, the answer is most likely no.

Pistons Injury Report

In addition to Cunningham, the Pistons will be without Jaden Ivey who suffered a season-ending injury, and Ron Harper Jr. and Tolu Smith who are both on G League assignment. Dennis Schroder and Tobias Harris are both listed as probable.

Timberwolves Injury Report

For the Timberwolves, they are missing the trio of Jesse Edwards, Tristen Newton and Leonard Miller, all of whom are on G League assignment. Rookie wing Terrance Shannon Jr. is questionable with a groin injury.