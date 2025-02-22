Momentum continues to skyrocket for the up-and-coming Detroit Pistons. With the NBA All-Star break behind them, the Pistons resumed their season with a 125-110 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. This was Detroit's 30th regular-season win and fifth in a row.

The Pistons have been motivated all season by correcting the historic struggles of last season. The 2023-24 season concluded with Detroit finishing in last place at 14-68 with a record-breaking 28-game losing streak. With a new foundation set and a winning identity, the team's confidence is at a brand-new level. Center Jalen Duren made a bold declaration about the state of the Pistons community to the media prior to the matchup against San Antonio.

“I feel like the city always showed love even when we were figuring everything out, they always showed love. And now, it's growing,” Duren stated, via Johnny Kane of Fan Duel Sports Network Detroit. “The fans and the city deserve to see playoff basketball; they deserve championships, and they get it by hard work. Our goal is to bring that back and we will bring that back. It's on the way, stay tuned, be excited, be ready, because Detroit basketball is back.”

The stock for Pistons basketball is as high as it's been in years. Their five-game winning streak is the longest winning streak they have put together since March 2019.

Team effort leads the way to blowout win for Pistons

Detroit has played a selfless style that keeps everybody involved in their latest victories. The Pistons led by as many as 24 points in route to their win against the Spurs. Detroit offensively produced at least 30 assists in each game during their five-game winning streak, including 31 against San Antonio.

The Pistons squandered a double-digit first quarter lead by letting the Spurs fight back in the second quarter. Detroit regained their momentum after halftime by outscoring San Antonio 38-18 in the third quarter.

All-Star point guard Cade Cunningham shined with a double-double scoring 25 points and dishing 12 assists. He put together an impressive display of shooting efficiency as he went 10-of-15 from the field and 2-of-5 from three.

Forward Tobias Harris has been playing some of his best basketball during the second-half of the season. He created plenty of problems for the Spurs by scoring 22 points, including 18 in the first half. Harris has made a significant impact averaging 18.4 points through eight games in February.

Duren put on a show scoring 21 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. The 21-year-old center controlled the paint all night against a Spurs team without their franchise big Victor Wembanyama. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff paid major praise to Duren's impact to the media after the game.

“He's hooping, there's no other way around it. He's dominating both sides of the floor whether that's his rebounding, offensive rebounding, challenging shots, blocking shots. And then the pressure he puts on the rim with that vertical spacing,” Bickerstaff stated, via Coty Davis of the Detroit News. “He's bigger, stronger, and more athletic than guys most nights. Now, he's putting his head down, putting his shoulder on people and attacking. If he's going to do that, hopefully he'll get some fouls for him because he's so physical.”

Sixth man Malik Beasley continued his red-hot shooting with 16 points. His three-point shooting prowess continues to impress as he knocked down four triples in 22 minutes of action.