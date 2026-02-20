On the latest episode of The Road Trippin’ Show, former NBA center Kendrick Perkins explained why Cade Cunningham has “leapfrogged” Luka Doncic in his top player rankings, placing the Detroit star ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers guard in his current top five.

Perkins said his top tier consists of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic, with Cunningham now next in line.

“It’s SGA, Giannis, Jokic and guess who’s right there next after them? It’s Cade Cunningham,” Perkins said. “Cade Cunningham has just leapfrogged Luka Doncic as far as top five players in the NBA in my eyes. Jaylen Brown is in that conversation right now as well. You know why? Forget the point that he gave them 40 piece off flats, it’s the eight rebounds, it’s the 13 assists, and Cade Cunningham plays both sides of the basketball. Jaylen Brown plays both sides of the basketball.”

Cunningham, 24, is putting together a career season for the Detroit Pistons. Through 48 games, he is averaging 25.7 points, a career-high 9.7 assists, 5.7 rebounds and a career-high 1.5 steals in 35 minutes per contest. He is shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from 3-point range while leading Detroit to the NBA’s best record at 41-13.

Kendrick Perkins weighs Cade Cunningham vs. Luka Doncic in top-five debate

He reinforced Perkins’ point in Thursday’s 126-111 victory over the New York Knicks following the All-Star break. Cunningham finished with 42 points, 13 assists, eight rebounds, two blocks and a steal, shooting 17-for-34 from the field and 5-for-11 from beyond the arc in 38 minutes.

Doncic, 26, is also producing at an elite level for the Los Angeles Lakers. He is averaging a career-high 32.8 points, 8.6 assists, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 42 games. He is shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from 3-point range in 35.5 minutes per game, helping guide Los Angeles to a 33-21 record and the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

The Lakers return to action Friday night when they host the Los Angeles Clippers, who enter at 27-28, at 7 p.m. PT on ESPN.

Perkins’ rankings reflect a growing belief that Cunningham’s two-way impact and team success have elevated him into the league’s elite conversation, even amid Doncic’s historic offensive output.