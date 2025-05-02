May 2, 2025 at 12:31 AM ET

The Detroit Pistons' season came to an end on Thursday night. They were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs by the New York Knicks in Game 6 of their first-round series in dramatic fashion. Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson dropped a 40-burger, including the game-winner with four seconds remaining.

But this Pistons squad put up one heck of a fight. Nearly every game of this series came down to the final seconds.

Following the tough loss, Pistons' rising star Cade Cunningham addressed the media and faced the music. Despite being in a rather somber mood, Cunningham offered some insight into his persona as a player that will put a smile on all basketball fans' faces.

"Helping my teammates succeed. That's the thing I get the most joy from." Cade Cunningham on what he's most proud of 🙌 (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/0MdhRQgSUL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Helping my teammates succeed. That is the thing I get the most joy from,” Cunningham said.

“I think I did the best job since I've been in the NBA in terms of getting guys into the right positions, getting them the ball in the right spots on time so they can do their thing.”

“That is what I am most proud of this year.”

For the fourth straight year of his professional career, Cunningham has improved statistically.

Pistons fans are likely full aware of his scoring prowess peaking this year. The former first-round pick averaged a shade over 26 points per game in the 2024-2025 season. That was up from 22.6 last season.

But to his point, Cunningham's ability to help his teammates stands out as well.

He averaged 9.1 assists per game this season. That ranked fourth in the entire NBA behind Trae Young, Nikola Jokic and Tyrese Haliburton.

In the Game 6 loss, Cunningham led the Pistons across the board with 23 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals. But it was not enough to force a do-or-die Game 7 back in New York.

But considering what Detroit basketball had looked like the previous few years, this season was a massive success for both Cunningham and the Pistons.