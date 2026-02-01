On Sunday evening, the Detroit Pistons will hit the floor at home for a game against the lowly Brooklyn Nets. Cade Cunningham is on the injury report for this game, currently listed as probable due to right hip soreness. Here's everything we know about Cunningham's injury and his playing status vs the Nets.

Cade Cunningham's injury status vs the Nets on Sunday

Given his probable designation on the injury report, it seems more likely than not that Cade Cunningham will be able to give it a go on Sunday evening against Brooklyn. Cunningham played in the Pistons' most recent game, a road win over the Golden State Warriors to close out their Western Conference road trip.

Joining Cunningham on the Detroit injury report is reserve wing Caris LeVert, who is questionable due to an illness.

Meanwhile, Noah Clowney will be out of the lineup for the Nets due to a lower back sprain, while Ziaire Williams will also be out due to a left calf contusion.

Oftentimes, a team's first game back at home after a long road trip on the opposite coast can be a challenging one, as they adjust to being back in their normal time zone and may be a bit jet-lagged. However, the Pistons will have the benefit of playing against a Nets team that is one of the worst in the NBA, sitting at 13-34 heading into this matchup.

Priority number one for the Pistons in this game will be finding a way to stop Nets wing Michael Porter Jr., who scored 38 in a recent game against the Denver Nuggets and has been one of the lone bright spots on a Brooklyn team that has otherwise struggled this year.

In any case, tipoff between the Pistons and Nets is slated for 6:00 pm ET from Detroit.