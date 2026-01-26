Cade Cunningham returned to All-Star form in the Detroit Pistons' victory against the Sacramento Kings. After a cold scoring stretch over the last four games, Cunningham snapped out of that funk, recording his 23rd double-double of the season with 29 points and 11 assists. He also made a defensive impact adding three steals and one block.

While playing with a right wrist contusion, Cunningham's production as a scorer and playmaker was taking a noticeable dip. His efficiency was staggering as he had hit only 18-of-60 field goal attempts, averaging 30%, since the January 15 matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Cunningham spoke on the current condition of his injury and how he has tried playing through it after Sunday's victory.

“It's been a battle mentally as far as figuring out how I could help us. With not liking how I felt shooting, and just constantly flinching when I was shooting. I didn't know how I would feel because it was hurting sometimes. Sometimes, I would be able to release, and the ball would come out fine,” Cunningham explained. “It took some time, but I thought it was great reps for me. I think it was a great experience as far as trying to find ways to help the team.”

Cunningham confirmed the injury began after a bad fall against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 4. The Pistons' medical team wrapped up his wrist to protect it for weeks and monitored the pain and production on the court. Cunningham was able to warm up and play without a wrap on the wrist against the Kings, showing that progress was being made.

Sacramento struggled to contain Detroit's star guard during the blowout. Cunningham's efficiency was back in good order as he went 13-of-22 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range in 30 minutes of action. 19 of his 29 points came in the first half as the Pistons were in cruise control before the end of the fourth quarter.

Balanced team attack

The Pistons have done a great job of garnering production from everybody on the roster. After an underwhelming first quarter, Detroit stepped up with a dominant second quarter performance, scoring 43 points compared to only 30 from the Kings. Halftime stamped a comfortable margin for the Pistons by leading 78-65. Pistons' head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke to the media about the quality play that led to their breakout second quarter.

“Yeah, I thought the guys came out and took care of business and did the things we knew were going to lead to success for us. I

thought our tempo was great. I thought our ball movement was great,” Bickerstaff stated. “Obviously, we made shots. Got out to a little bit of a slow start, missed a few bunnies and stuff like that. But the guys kept trying to do the right thing. And the more we did the right thing, they created baskets for one another.”

Detroit rebounded well offensively with its second-highest scoring game of the season. Eight different players finished the day scoring in double figures. Their ball movement was impressive, connecting on 31 assists on 50 made field goals. That offensive execution also extended to the perimeter, where they hit 16 of 31 3-point attempts as a team.

Their defensive detail remained intact as they forced 19 turnovers. Detroit had active hands all game, producing 15 steals.

Center Jalen Duren finished the night with 18 points in only 23 minutes. Forward Tobias Harris scored 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field and 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range. Guard Duncan Robinson added 13 points in 24 minutes. Daniss Jenkins, Ron Holland, JaVonte Green, and Jaden Ivey contributed 11 points each for the Pistons.