The Detroit Pistons prevailed in comeback fashion 115-106 in a potential playoff preview against the New York Knicks. After facing a deficit as significant as 13 points, the Pistons turned the tide in the

second half to seal their 44th victory of the regular season.

Detroit has thrived on collective team efforts all season, but All-Star point guard Cade Cunningham was the catalyst for their victorious rally. Cunningham impressed with 36 points plus eight assists despite dealing with foul trouble and extra defenders thrown at him by the Knicks. Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff graced Cunningham's performance with a glowing review during the postgame media session.

“This is Cade being Cade, this is what he's done all year long. This is why he's an All-NBA player, because he has the ability in games like this to put on performances like this,” Bickerstaff expressed. “I'm so appreciative of the way he goes about it because it's not just about him. He does what he has to do for the team to win. If he feels momentum shifting, his teammates get him the ball. He has the ability to get to his spot and he punishes people. That's demoralizing the way he can score in the paint. He understands not only physically, but mentally how he impacts the game and can turn the tide for us.”

Cunningham has put together an impressive resume against the Knicks this season. He has averaged 30.7 points and 8.3 assists through four matchups versus New York. The efficiency of his scoring has also been noteworthy averaging 56% shooting from the field and 52% from 3-point range. These standout numbers led the Pistons to a 3-1 record against the Knicks and have Cunningham in contention for his first All-NBA season.

Detroit is still placed in the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with two games left. The Knicks are currently in third with a 50-30 record and could be seeing the Pistons next week as a first-round playoff matchup.

Tobias Harris returns to action

The Pistons received a major boost in depth as forward Tobias Harris returned to the lineup. Detroit's crafty veteran missed the last three games after aggravating a right heel injury against the Oklahoma City Thunder last Wednesday. Harris made his presence felt with 17 points and key baskets in clutch moments for the Pistons. Bickerstaff raved about the impact of Harris when asked about it after the game.

“Tobias is huge for us and has been all year. You look at all the numbers and they tell you just how important he is to us. It's all the little things that make you win basketball games, especially close ones,” Bickerstaff stated. “He just understands the moment and what the possession needs and what the game needs. He makes everybody feel comfortable and then obviously he has the ability to go and get it too. You can throw him the ball when you need a bucket and he can go get you a bucket as well.”

Harris was a big part of the Pistons' defensive efforts against the Knicks. After a hot first half for New York, the Pistons cooled them off by outscoring them 59-44 in the second half. Backup center Isaiah Stewart also played a major part in limiting a hot start by All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns finished the night with 25, but Stewart took him out of rhythm in the second half by holding him to 2-7 shooting against him.

Center Jalen Duren was a big factor for the Pistons scoring 18 points and pulling down 13 rebounds. Rookie Ron Holland played a vital role in Detroit's victory by scoring 13 points and grabbing five rebounds in 21 minutes.