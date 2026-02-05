The Washington Wizards visit the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night. Cade Cunningham is on the injury report alongside Tobias Harris, with both players listed as questionable. Cunningham recovered from a right hip injury earlier this week and is now dealing with a right wrist injury, while Harris has a left hip injury. Here's everything we know about Cade Cunningham's injury and his playing status vs. the Wizards.

Cade Cunningham injury status vs. Wizards

Given that Cade Cunningham is questionable on the injury report, it's difficult to predict whether he'll be suiting up against the Wizards. Cunningham has been a fixture on the injury report these days, but he hasn't missed any games. He finished with 29 points, 10 assists, and one steal in a 124-121 win against the Nuggets.

Considering Cunningham's past injuries, the Pistons could elect to sit him out of facing the lowly Wizards. Against a team with one of the worst records in the NBA, and a laundry list of injuries, the Pistons could pull off a win without Cunningham in uniform. Perhaps it's a good time to give the All-Star guard the night off.

The Pistons have won nine of their last 11 games, including impressive victories over some of the NBA's elite teams, such as the Nuggets, and a 104-103 win against the Celtics.

However, the question is: Is Cade Cunningham playing tonight vs. the Wizards? The answer is probably not.

Pistons injury report

Cade Cunningham — Questionable — Right wrist; injury management

Tobias Harris — Questionable — Left hip soreness

Kevin Huerter — Questionable — Trade pending

Dario Saric — Out — Trade pending

Wizards injury report

Marvin Bagley III — Out — Not with the team

Malaki Branham — Out — Not with the team

AJ Johnson — Out — Not with the team

Tre Johnson — Out — Left ankle sprain

Khris Middleton — Out — Not with the team

Cam Whitmore — Out — Right shoulder; deep vein thrombosis

Trae Young — Out — Right knee; MCL