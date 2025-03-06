The injury-depleted LA Clippers put an end to their three-game skid with an unexpected victory over Cade Cunningham and a red-hot Detroit Pistons squad on Wednesday night.

Pistons All-Star Cade Cunningham didn’t hold back in criticizing the officiating after the game. With the score still within two possessions midway through the fourth quarter, the Clippers managed to avoid their recent late-game collapses. According to Cunningham, the reason was pretty straightforward.

“Get calls,” Cunningham said when asked how the Clippers secured the win.

Detroit relied on All-Star guard Cade Cunningham, who ranks 11th in the NBA in scoring at 25.3 points per game and sits third in assists with 9.4, while also averaging 6.1 rebounds. He finished the game with 37 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds.

The Clippers played with urgency throughout the night, led by James Harden, who erupted for 23 points in the first quarter and finished with 50. However, the victory didn’t come without controversy.

James Harden powering the Clippers over the Pistons

Harden attempted 20 free throws, surpassing the entire Pistons team, which took 19. After the game, Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff also didn’t hold back his frustration over the disparity.

“If you're not allowed to put your body on him legally and he's allowed to shoot 20 free throws, you're not gonna be able to guard him. It just makes your job extremely difficult,” said the Pistons head coach.

Detroit allowed a 12-point run midway through the first quarter, slipping behind early but managing to even the score by halftime. The Pistons remained within six points and briefly grabbed the lead when Isaiah Stewart threw down a dunk with 7:44 left in the fourth quarter.

Despite their efforts, they struggled in the closing minutes, turning the ball over on three of their next five possessions and conceding a 10-point Clippers surge that ultimately decided the game.

The Pistons entered the game as one of the NBA’s hottest teams, having won 10 of their last 11. Despite the loss, they held on to sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Both teams hobbled by injuries

The Clippers' last home game was on Feb. 12 against Memphis. Following the All-Star break, they embarked on a seven-game road stretch, including two matchups in Los Angeles against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. However, it had been three weeks since they played on their own court.

Los Angeles was missing several key players, including Kawhi Leonard, who sat out due to right knee management on the second night of a back-to-back. Leading scorer Norman Powell was sidelined with a right hamstring strain, while Derrick Jones Jr. was out with a right groin strain. Newcomer Ben Simmons also missed the game due to left knee management.

The Pistons played without starting forward Tobias Harris for the second consecutive game due to personal reasons. Their four-game road trip continues Saturday night against the Golden State Warriors.