The Detroit Pistons made incredible franchise history with their blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday evening.

Detroit has been enjoying a spectacular campaign throughout the 2025-26 NBA season. After having the worst record in the league in 2024, they rebounded as the most improved team the following year with their playoff berth. This year, they continue that progress as they've risen as one of the best teams at the moment.

That much was the case with how they dominated Brooklyn in the latest game. Detroit blew the torches off the Nets as the squad cruised to a 130-77 win at home, making franchise history in the process as NBA insider Brett Siegel noted.

“The Pistons’ 53-point win over the Nets tonight is their largest in franchise history,” Siegel wrote.

How Pistons played against Nets

The Nets were simply no match for the Pistons. They were unable to keep up with one of the best teams all game, falling in embarrassing fashion.

The duel was over by halftime as Detroit led 67-44 after two quarters. Even then, the Pistons still put the hammer down by lighting up Brooklyn 63-33 in the second half, paving the way for them to have their biggest win ever.

Shot selection, stocks (steals and blocks) and turnovers made the difference in this matchup. The Pistons prevailed in all three categories by making 56% of their total shots, recording 23 stocks and limiting their turnovers to just eight. It was the complete opposite for the Nets as they only converted 33% of their total chances, made five stocks and turned the ball over 25 times.

Five players scored in double-digits for Detroit in the win. Jalen Duren led the way with a stat line of 21 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and two steals. He shot 8-of-12 from the field and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. Cade Cunningham came next with 18 points and 12 assists, Daniss Jenkins had 18 points and four rebounds, while Tobias Harris put up 11 points and three assists. Meanwhile, Marcus Sasser provided 10 points and four assists.

Detroit improved to a 36-12 record on the season, possessing the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics by 5.5 games.

The Pistons will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. ET.