The Detroit Pistons are set to make their first appearance in the NBA Playoffs since the 2018 season. It's been a while since this franchise last participated in the postseason and it sounds like the organization is trying to create the biggest advantage possible for its series against the New York Knicks.

Reports indicate that the Pistons are essentially shunning Knicks fans from attending the playoff games in Detroit by only offering tickets to locals, according to the Sports Business Journal. People in Michigan and in certain parts of Ohio, Indiana, and Ontario, Canada will be able to buy tickets.

“On the page for Pistons postseason tickets on Ticketmaster, a part of a message to prospective buyers said: ‘Detroit Pistons are restricting ticket sales to customers located in Michigan and in certain parts of Ohio, Indiana, and Ontario, Canada, as determined by the Pistons and subject to change.'”

Although it may look like Detroit is attempting to maintain its home advantage, the organization is humming a different tune. The Pistons claim that the real reason they are limiting ticket sales to those certain areas is to prevent “brokers and frauds” from purchasing large quantities of tickets and then selling them to customers on their own.

“A Pistons spokesman noted that the tactic is ‘not an attempt to keep Knicks supporters away from Little Caesars Arena.' In N.Y., Stefan Bondy reported the move ‘prompted assumptions' on social media that the Pistons were ‘maintaining Detroit's home-court crowd advantage by blocking the well-traveling Knicks fans, who invaded Philadelphia last season for the playoffs.' The Pistons said that they are ‘geo-fencing' to restrict other people — ‘specifically brokers and frauds.'”

Game 1 between the Pistons and Knicks tips off on Saturday, April 19. The first game will be in New York, as the Knicks own home-court advantage in this matchup. As for Detroit, they'll hope to stun their long-time rival and advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs.