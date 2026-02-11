When players lose their temper and engage in a brawl, they are often labeled as selfish. Unfortunately, those who steer clear of the physical altercation could also get slapped with that label, depending on the situation. This professional sports paradox is often overlooked, mainly because there are few skirmishes these days. When chaos ensues, a player is expected to exercise good judgment while also showing his teammates that he stands behind them.

A visibly frustrated Duncan Robinson chose to walk away from Monday night's fracas between the Detroit Pistons (39-13) and Charlotte Hornets (25-29), but plenty of people are supporting his decision.

You can add a retired NBA player to the list. Vernon Maxwell, who won back-to-back championships with the Houston Rockets and also played for seven other teams during his 13-year career, understands why the Pistons wing avoided the scrum.

“I respect what Duncan did,” Maxwell told FanDuel TV's “Run It Back.” “Stay your a** out the way, Duncan. I wouldn't even notice that unless someone brought it up. I'm cool with that. Duncan don't want no problems. He's from the suburbs.”

Robinson has made a name for himself in the NBA by being a superb 3-point shooter. He is not known for his physicality. The New Hampshire native also saw that the melee had gotten out of hand.

Article Continues Below

Vernon Maxwell "respects" what Duncan Robinson did during the Hornets-Pistons fight 🤝🤣 "Stay your a** out the way, Duncan…I'm cool with that. Duncan don't want no problems. He's from the suburbs."@MichelleDBeadle | @boogiecousins | @TeamLou23 | @VernonMaxwell11 pic.twitter.com/qPEDGQPFPH — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) February 10, 2026

Once Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart came flying off the bench and went to war with Miles Bridges, everyone knew bedlam had officially arrived. Yes, Hornets center Moussa Diabate escalated the situation when he swung at Jalen Duren, but when the man they call Beef Stew enters the fray, restoring order is going to be difficult.

Duncan Robinson seemed to recognize as much, as he turned his back on the brawl and sported a look of exasperation. Hopefully, Detroit understands his perspective on the matter, but if not, the 18 points he scored in just 24 minutes of action should earn him some leeway.

Fresh off ending Charlotte's nine-game winning streak, the Pistons will visit the Toronto Raptors (32-22) on Wednesday. The NBA desperately wants to move past this tussle. Robinson already has.