The Detroit Pistons secured a 110-104 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, but the game was completely overshadowed by a violent on-court brawl that erupted in the third quarter. The chaos began after Jalen Duren pushed Moussa Diabate following a foul, leading to a heated exchange between both rosters. Isaiah Stewart, who was on the bench at the time, escalated the situation by storming onto the floor to attack Miles Bridges after Bridges threw a punch at Duren.

Stewart was among four players ejected, alongside Duren, Bridges, and Diabate.

Following his ejection, Stewart delivered a blunt, viral explanation for his actions, emphasizing that he was drafted to Detroit to bring that exact level of toughness and wouldn't just stand by while his teammates were in a fight.

The league is now bracing for significant disciplinary action, especially for Stewart, given his history of physical altercations.

As reported by ClutchPoints, Bobby Marks said live on ESPN NBA: “When you talk about what’s happened in the past, I think Isaiah Stewart [will be suspended] 10 games.”

His prediction reflects the NBA's likely harsh stance on players leaving the bench to participate in a fight, a violation that historically triggers severe penalties.

Stewart is no stranger to such discipline, having previously served a two-game suspension in 2021 following a bloody confrontation with LeBron James.

While Stewart is being criticized for his aggression, teammate Duncan Robinson is facing a different kind of backlash.

Robinson was called out by FanDuel TV's Lou Williams for seemingly walking away from the fracas while his teammates were still engaged.

Williams argued that turning your back during a squabble can damage locker room trust, even if Robinson has been a key contributor this season.

The Pistons, who have a long history of physical play dating back to the Bad Boys era and the Malice at the Palace, now head into their Wednesday matchup against the Toronto Raptors with the looming threat of multiple suspensions and fines hanging over the organization.