The Detroit Pistons have done an impressive job of holding down the fort in the absence of star Cade Cunningham, most recently picking up a win on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday evening. The Pistons have also been without big man Isaiah Stewart for an extended time as he recovers from calf injury.

Earlier in the day on Monday, it was announced that Cunningham had been upgraded to doubtful for Monday's game against the Orlando Magic, marking the first time he had not been listed as out since suffering a collapsed lung, and the team also got a big update on Stewart for that game as well.

“Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart have both been upgraded to doubtful for the first time since their respective injuries. Don't believe either are in Orlando so don't get your hopes up. Good sign regardless. Cade has missed 10 in a row and Stew has missed 13,” reported Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press on X, formerly Twitter.”

As Sanfoka II noted, it's not looking likely that either Cunningham or Stewart will actually be in action on Monday night, but it's still a positive sign for their status moving forward as the NBA playoffs approach.

The Pistons recently locked up the number one seed in the Eastern Conference with their win over Philadelphia, an impressive accomplishment for a team that set the NBA record for most losses in a row just two seasons ago.

If Cunningham and Stewart's injury upgrades are any indication, the Pistons should be looking at a relatively clean bill of health as the playoffs arrive in under two weeks.

The Pistons and Magic are slated to tip off on Monday at 7:00 pm ET.