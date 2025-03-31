The Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves engaged in a heated scuffle that briefly halted the action. And led to disciplinary action.

An on-court altercation exploded inside the Target Center, which took place with under 8:40 to go in the second.

CHAOS IN MINNESOTA 😱 The Pistons and the Timberwolves get into a HEATED altercation involving multiple players and coaches that spilled into the stands 😳

Donte DiVincenzo shoved Ron Holland. Tempers flared from there. Multiple players and even coaches from both sides later became involved in the heated moment. The scuffle lasted nearly 30 seconds.

Brett Siegel of Clutch Points then revealed the complete list of people ejected from the game. DiVincenzo and Naz Reid got tossed on the T-Wolves' side. The Pistons saw Holland, Isaiah Stewart and Marcus Sasser leave early.

The Pistons led 39-29 at the time of the fight. Detroit then led 59-48 with under 1:40 left in the second quarter. The Pistons also played without Cade Cunningham, who's dealing with a calf injury.

Pistons, Timberwolves locked in close battle

Detroit pounced on Minnesota right away. The visitors took an early 14-point lead at 34-20 after the first quarter.

The Timberwolves, however, started to chip away at the Pistons' lead. Minnesota cut the lead to six and forced the Pistons to take a 60-54 lead at halftime.

Julius Randle led Minnesota with 15 points at the half. Rudy Gobert joined Randle in hitting double figures with 11. Mike Conley Jr. added six points along with DiVincenzo. Anthony Edwards and Nickeil Alexander-Walker included five points each.

On Detroit's side, Malik Beasley delivered the best scoring output of the first half with 18 points. The power forward delivered that point mark in just 20 minutes of play. No other Pistons player, however, reached double figures at the half.

Center Jalen Duren added nine points. Tim Hardaway Jr. also joined Duren in chipping in his nine points. Point guard Dennis Schroeder scored seven points through 16 minutes of action. Holland left the game scoring four points. Paul Reed also added four points.

Minnesota outscored Detroit 34-26 to close out the second quarter.