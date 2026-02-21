The Chicago Bulls will host the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Jaden Ivey is listed as questionable on the injury report. He is battling left patellofemoral pain syndrome. On Thursday, Ivey sat out the entire Bulls game against the Toronto Raptors, in which they lost 110-101. Here's everything we know about Jaden Ivey's injury and his playing status vs. the Pistons.

Jaden Ivey injury status vs. Pistons

Given Jaden Ivey is questionable on the injury report, the assumption is he may or may not be suiting up against his former squad.

Thursday will be the first time Ivey will play against his former team since he came to Chicago in a three-way trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was the deal that sent Kevin Huerter to the Pistons, who will be making his first return to Chicago.

So far, Ivey has played four games with the Bulls. He is averaging 11.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Overall, Ivey played 33 games with Detroit and averaged 8.2 points and 16.8 minutes per game.

Meanwhile, his minute totals have shot up, as he is averaging 28.8 minutes per game with the Bulls. Ivey is coming off a period in which his minutes went down due to recovery from a recent knee surgery.

On Feb. 7, Ivey made his first start with Chicago against the Denver Nuggets. He scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds in 30 minutes of play. The Bulls lost 136-120. On Feb. 11, Ivey scored 10 points and played 29 minutes against the Boston Celtics. Chicago lost 124-105.

So, when it comes to whether Jaden Ivey is playing tonight vs. the Pistons, the answer is probably.

Bulls injury report

Jaden Ivey (Left Patellofemoral; Pain Syndrome)-Questionable

Guerschon Yabusele (Left Calf; Contusion)-Probable

Pistons injury report

Isiah Stewart (League Suspension)-Out

Tolu Smith (Right Knee; Contusion)-Questionable