The Detroit Pistons’ playoff run came to a crushing end in Game 6 against the New York Knicks, and much of the blame from fans has landed squarely on Malik Beasley.

With just seconds left on the clock and the Pistons down by three, Cade Cunningham found Beasley wide open on the wing for a potential game-tying three-pointer. But Beasley fumbled the pass, the ball slipped through his hands, and the Knicks regained possession, sealing a 116–113 win and eliminating Detroit from the playoffs.

The blunder couldn’t have come at a worse time. Detroit had just battled back from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit. What made the error sting even more was Beasley’s second-half disappearance. After a strong scoring of 18 points on six three-pointers in the first half, leading the Pistons to a 61-59 lead at halftime, he managed just two points after halftime and went 0-for-2 from the field. His cold stretch down only fueled the criticism that followed.

NBA Twitter wasted no time letting him have it.

One user tweeted, “Malik Beasley and Gary Trent Jr. with their seasons on the line,” accompanied by a meme. Another posted with a sarcastic tone, “Malik Beasley CLUTCH,” along with a video clip.

Despite the disappointing finish, the Pistons showed promise throughout the series. Cade Cunningham led the team with 23 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds in Game 6. Jalen Duren added 21 points and six rebounds. It was their first playoff appearance since 2019, and they showed grit throughout the series.

But moments like these underscore how razor-thin the margin is between winning and losing in the playoffs.

Beasley had been one of Detroit’s most consistent shooters all year. Yet, in one brutal moment, his season and the Pistons’ ended with a dropped pass. As the team regroups for next year, they’ll have to reckon with how close they came and how one small mistake turned into a season-defining headline.