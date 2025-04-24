Refereeing has been under heavy dispute during the first-round matchup between the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks. Head coach Tom Thibodeau was critical about the lack of free throws called for point guard Jalen Brunson after Game 2.

The majority of the playoff displeasure has been voiced by Thibodeau. Pistons' head coach JB Bickerstaff has not expressed the same views regarding the officials. He responded to the comments about the allowed physical contact by the referees.

“We're happy with the way the games are being called. We can survive physicality, so we've got no issue with it,” Bickerstaff stated. “When you look at the comparison between the guys handling the ball the majority of the time, their guy is leading the league in playoff free throw attempts. Cade (Cunningham) is ninth at this point. I think the fouls are being called how they're being called. I love the whistle, let the referees keep calling the game the way they've been calling it. It gives an opportunity to defend, and our guys can play through it.”

Thibodeau was visibly upset after the officiating during the Pistons' 100-94 Game 2 victory. However, Brunson still received his fair share of calls as he went to the free-throw line 11 times. Brunson has drawn 23 fouls from the Pistons in the first two playoff games against Detroit. That whistle for Brunson has sent him to the stripe 21 times, which has helped anchor the 35.5 postseason points he is averaging.

This has been a common observation in the regular season as well. Brunson was eighth in the league in total free throws made (368) and attempted (448). His offensive activity has kept Pistons forward Ausar Thompson in foul trouble all series. Thompson was placed in foul trouble guarding Brunson by getting five fouls called on him in Game 1, then fouling out in Game 2.

A big problem with New York's foul calls is where they are occurring. Brunson and the Knicks are drawing lots of foul calls that are not in the act of shooting or are not close to the rim. The Pistons, however, are drawing contact by attacking defenders in the act of shooting.

Bickerstaff praises Pistons' ‘composure'

The NBA postseason regularly comes with an elevated level of physicality. Bickerstaff has been satisfied with the production and cohesiveness the Pistons have shown during their first playoff appearance as a unit.

“There's a level of physicality that the playoffs brings. It's the teams that can survive it are the teams that are going to end up winning in the end. I think our guys have done a great job of maintaining their composure,” Bickerstaff said, via Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free Press.

“Cade drives to the basket as much as anybody in this league. Cade draws as much contact as anybody in this league, and he's still ninth on the list of playoff free throws. It's easy to see why Cade gets the contact, but he plays through it. That's a credit to his toughness and character.”

The physical first-round battle continues on Thursday when the Pistons and the Knicks face off at Little Caesars Arena. The series is tied at 1-1, and the momentum can swing in either direction depending on the results of Games 3 and 4.