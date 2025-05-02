The Bradley Beal and Phoenix Suns saga might be coming to a close. However, there's one landing spot that Jeff Teague thinks Beal would fit greatly with: the Detroit Pistons.

On the Club 520 Podcast, Teague detailed why Beal would make a great fit next to Cade Cunningham.

“I love what Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway did this year, but I think they need like Bradley Beal,” Teague said, “if you’re getting Bradley Beal that we were accustomed to back like two years ago, if he’s still that player, and he’s still that capable player.”

Although Cunningham is an exceptional player, he doesn't have that second star next to him. Guys like Beasley and Hardaway are great in their roles. However, they aren't a No. 2 option.

For the past two seasons, Beal has played an off-ball role and has been relegated to the No. 3 scoring option. While he's been effective, he's looked like a shell of himself. Bringing him into the Pistons culture could spark a new match in his career.

All the team would need him to do is to create his offense and be an effective scorer. He's shown a history of that with the Washington Wizards. There were even glimpses with the Suns of multiple 30+ and 40+ point games.

Jeff Teague sees the Pistons trading for Bradley Beal

There are two major elements to this piece: Beal's $50+ million contract and his no-trade clause. Although the opportunity might be great in Detroit, the shooting guard could simply say no.

Simultaneously, there aren't a lot of teams that would want him. After all, his hefty price tag isn't easy to digest for a roster. Still, the chance to land that second scorer might be what the Pistons need.

After taking the New York Knicks to seven games, they need that second star next to Cunningham. And Beal might be that guy.

For the franchise though, they would likely need a three-team or even a multiteam trade to pull off a deal like this. There are first and second tax apron rules, draft picks, etc., that are involved.

Either way, Teague sees Detroit making a splash for Beal. If they don't, then they'll have to hope that the role players will step up their games and be that second option.

Getting Beal would make it a truly win-now roster heading into next season. If not, it can be more of the same for years to come.