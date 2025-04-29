Longtime NBA analyst Stan Van Gundy is reportedly making a career change. After spending eight consecutive seasons working at TNT, the former basketball head coach is taking his talents to a new broadcast.

Reports indicate that Van Gundy has accepted a new role at Amazon, according to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic. He's due to begin working for them for the 2025-26 season.

“TNT's Stan Van Gundy has been hired by Amazon Prime Video to be a game analyst for its forthcoming NBA coverage next season, sources briefed on the move told The Athletic.”

Marchand claims that Van Gundy, who is 65 years of age, is joining longtime broadcaster Ian Eagle on Prime Video on Amazon. However, Stan Van Gundy is potentially not working alongside Eagle, as the company is still filling out numerous roles for when it begins covering NBA games next season.

Van Gundy has served multiple roles in the NBA throughout his career. Before taking up broadcasting, he worked as a head coach in the league. He's worked for the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, and New Orleans Pelicans. The last time Van Gundy was a head coach was in the 2020-2021 season, where they went 31-41 in a shortened season and ultimately missed out on the playoffs.

Stan Van Gundy got his start in broadcasting in 2018 when he was initially hired by ESPN. He then took his talents to TNT, where he has worked for the network for one season before accepting the Pelicans' head coaching job. After being let go by New Orleans, Van Gundy went back to TNT, where he worked as an analyst and broadcaster for an additional six years.

In addition to covering NBA games, Van Gundy has also helped with covering the NCAA Tournament when games are broadcast on TNT as well. Overall, Stan Van Gundy brings plenty of experience to the table and could shine in his new role with Amazon.