Detroit Pistons star Tim Hardaway Jr. didn't stick around to take many questions after his team lost Game 4 to the New York Knicks in the NBA Playoffs Sunday. Hardaway left the media pool after answering just one question.

THJ on if he was fouled: "You all saw it. It was blatant." Took one question and left.

Hardaway was asked if he was fouled at the end of the game. The Pistons player tried to make one last shot that would have won the contest.

“You all saw it. It was blatant,” Hardaway said. The Pistons star then walked away from the media scrum.

Hardaway drew contact from New York Knicks player Josh Hart on the play. He had rebounded a miss from Cade Cunningham, then heaved a desperation shot in the hopes it would go in. There was no call on that contact from officials.

The Pistons are now down 3-1 in this series. Detroit must win three consecutive contests to move forward in the NBA Playoffs.

Pistons lost a heartbreaker to the Knicks

The Pistons are understandably frustrated after losing the game, 94-93. The Knicks have total control now of the series. Pistons fans are probably happy that Hardaway made such a blunt response to the final play.

Knicks player Hart acknowledged after the game that there may have been a foul.

“Did I make contact with him? Yeah, I made contact with him,” Hart said to reporters postgame, via The Athletic. “Was it legal? I don’t know. We’ll see in the last two minute report.”

It appears that Hart is now not the only person who thinks he fouled Hardaway.

“After postgame review, we observed that Hart makes body contact that is more than marginal to Hardaway Jr. and a foul should have been called,” NBA referee David Guthrie said to a pool reporter after the game, per The Athletic.

Hardaway finished the game with 14 points in 37 minutes. Pistons star Cunningham had a mesmerizing performance, posting a triple-double in the game. Cunningham had 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Knicks were led by star Jalen Brunson. Brunson, who battled what appeared to be an injury, finished the contest with 32 points and 11 assists. Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points, while Hart chipped in 14.

The game was nearly blown by the Knicks. New York had a huge lead that evaporated. The Knicks went into the locker room at halftime with a seven point lead, but were outscored by 14 in the third quarter.

The series now goes back to New York. Game 5 will be on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.