Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham had himself a night at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, torching the New York Knicks for a game-high 42 points.

With Cunningham scoring at will, the Pistons walloped the Knicks, 126-111, to notch their fourth straight win.

The two-time All-Star shot 17-of-34 from the field, including 5-of-11 from long distance. He added eight rebounds, 13 assists, and two blocks as he continues to show that he should also be considered a face of the NBA.

Actor Ben Stiller, a longtime fan of the Knicks, acknowledged Cunningham's stellar performance.

“Cade kicked our butts. We gotta get better,” wrote Stiller on X.

The 60-year-old star of “Zoolander” and “There's Something About Mary” is regularly spotted at courtside at Madison Square Garden, cheering for his beloved team.

He has sat through the Knicks' woeful campaigns, and while the squad has found success in recent years, Stiller knows that there is always room for improvement.

Maybe he can urge the Knicks to watch “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.”

New York coach Mike Brown admitted that they failed to employ their defensive strategy against the 24-year-old Cunningham, who is averaging 25.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 9.6 assists.

Like other stars, it seems like the do-it-all guard also enjoys playing at Madison Square Garden, a venue that knows how to appreciate good basketball, even by an opponent.

The Knicks have dropped their three meetings with the Pistons this season.

Cunningham has become an unstoppable force in his fifth year in Detroit, carrying over the momentum from his breakout campaign last season, where he was named to the All-NBA Third Team.