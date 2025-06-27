The Detroit Pistons have finally made a selection in the 2025 NBA Draft. Detroit selected guard Chaz Lanier from the University of Tennessee with the 37th pick of the second round.

Detroit's President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon stated before the draft that he was interested in adding the best player available for the Pistons with high character and a strong work ethic. Even without a first-round pick available this season, the Pistons have managed to make a significant impact with their selection.

Lanier is 24 years old and coming into the NBA after playing five seasons of college basketball. He started his first four NCAA seasons playing for North Florida and his final fifth season at Tennessee.

Detroit's newly acquired rookie played all 38 games last season for the Volunteers and was one of their best performers. Lanier will be joining Detroit with an intriguing skill set to bring to the team's young core.

Strengths

The Pistons have done an impressive job of adding shooting depth with veterans to the team since last season. Now, they have added a standout shooting rookie with plenty of upside to add.

Lanier led Tennessee in scoring, averaging 18 points per game in 2024-25. He showed out in his final season with North Florida when he averaged 19.7 points through 32 games.

One of the biggest focal points of his scoring prowess is his three-point shooting. Lanier averaged 39.5% from deep with Tennessee last season and 44% from three in his final season with North Florida. The 24-year-old rookie set a school record for the Volunteers by making the most 3-pointers in school history, hitting 123 triples.

Lanier is a crafty scorer with a useful ability to move without the ball. He came into the draft as one of the best catch-and-shoot prospects available. Lanier is also capable of creating his own shot and knocking down contested jumpers if needed.

The Pistons regularly value players who offer versatility to the lineup. Lanier measured in at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds with the ability to embrace physicality. He developed his strength to finish shots through contact and to defend bigger wings.

Areas of improvement

Lanier is not an elite-level athlete, which is noticeable when creating separation on offense. He does not routinely blow by his defenders with top speed or burst. There is not a lot of splash in his game over the rim or in isolation creating. He plays well in transition, but the majority of his half-court offense is his threat as a shooter.

There is not much playmaking in his game as an off-ball player. However, he could be a beneficial shooting addition for the playmaking of Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and other Pistons facilitators.

Lanier is not smal,l but he will have to add more muscle to keep up with the professional talent of the NBA, especially for defense. There is also concern of his development ceiling as a 24-year-old prospect when most draftees enter the draft at a younger age.

Breakdown and grade

Lanier is very polished for the NBA and fills an immediate need for the Pistons with his shooting. Detroit's two best shooters last season are currently free agents in Tim Hardaway Jr. and Malik Beasley. Adding Lanier for insurance is a notable benefit, especially if his shooting translates quickly for the Pistons.

Grade: A-