The Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks just concluded one of the most exciting first-round playoff matchups this year. Both teams captivated the vast attention of the NBA world. The Pistons may have lost the series 4-2 against the Knicks, but they earned respect and recognition from NBA greats watching.

Hall of Famer and two-time champion Walt Frazier called the noted series for the New York Knicks on MSG Network. He was enthralled by the back-and-forth competition and fight from each team. The accelerated development of the Pistons reminded him of a different timeline for the Knicks.

“I view the Pistons like the Knicks last year. They came together because of defense. They had a good coach providing inspiration. They got the fans behind them,” Frazier described before the tip-off of Game 6. “They lack experience, so this is why I thought the Knicks would take them in six or seven games. I wear two rings because that home court advantage matters.”

Frazier built his historic legacy leading the Knicks in scoring five times and leading them to a championship twice in 1970 and 1973. The postseason physicality impressed him, and how it controlled the tempo of each game during the series. He spoke on how it played a factor and how a postseason run can define a player's legacy.

“The playoffs is always a different level. They let you play a little more intense. When I played we could hand check, there were no flagrant fouls…it was no blood, no fouls,” Frazier stated. “They always say the regular season is where you make your name, playoff is where you gain your fame. These guys know their legacy is at stake, like the Pistons. They're trying to build their legacy like the Bad Boys.”

Walt Frazier sees room to grow for the Pistons' foundation

Detroit managed to reach their first postseason appearance since 2019. Defeating the Knicks in Game 2 marked the first playoff victory for the franchise dating back to 2008.

The core of their young developing players, veteran additions, a new coach, and a new front office conducted this historic turnaround. Frazier spoke highly of the talent in Detroit and how quick they were able to translate their winning ways to the postseason. Tripling your win total under a new head coach was something he admired, especially in Bickerstaff's first season leading the Pistons.

There was plenty of discussion during the matchup about the postseason inexperience of Detroit. The Knicks were able to take advantage of that aspect in multiple closing possessions against the Pistons. New York finished the series off in Game 6 courtesy of the clutch heroics by All-Star guard Jalen Brunson. The 2024-25 NBA Clutch Player of the Year finished the night with 40 points, including eights points in the fourth quarter. His biggest bucket was the go-ahead triple with five seconds to give the Knicks a three-point lead.

The Pistons exited the postseason with plenty of respect from Frazier. However, that respect came with critique on areas that added to Detroit's postseason inexperience.

“They played like I thought they would, erratic, dramatic, charismatic. Sometime Hardaway (Tim Hardaway Jr.) didn't score, but then erupted for 25. Beasley killed us all regular season. Duren didn't have much success against KAT (Karl-Anthony Towns), but he's done a great job with the rebounding. And Cade's problem is turnovers. It's hard to win in the playoffs turning it over that much. But J.B. has done a fantastic job and has them on the right track,” Frazier stated about the Pistons.

Many players from the Pistons spoke a lot all season about earning the respect of the NBA. That acknowledgment regularly is gained after an impressive showing in the postseason. Despite coming up short against the Knicks, the Pistons are proving to be a legitimate force in the league again. A co-sign from a legendary figure like Walt Frazier is a great indication that they are on their way.