The rejuvenation of Detroit Pistons basketball ended heartbreakingly in Game 6 against the New York Knicks. The Pistons' fight came to a close after falling 116-113 at Little Caesars Arena. There were plenty of opportunities for the sixth-seeded Pistons to push this grueling series to Game 7. However, All-Star guard Jalen Brunson knocked down a dagger three with five seconds left to give the Knicks the lead.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff prioritized not rushing reflection on this franchise's rapid development. After winning only 14 games last season, the Pistons completed one of the most historic turnarounds by winning 44 games and earning the team's first playoff berth since 2019. Bickerstaff opened up during the postgame media session on the state of the team's emotional state after their postseason conclusion.

“It’s obviously disappointment, we thought we did so many things well and gave ourselves an opportunity, but it’s also a lot of pride. I could not be more proud of this group of guys. What they overcame all year long, the way they worked, how resilient they were, how unselfish they were, how willing they were to sacrifice for the guy next to them,” Bickerstaff expressed. “They gave me the ability to coach them with no pushback. They gave me a renewed sense of purpose in this profession, and I can’t be more thankful or grateful to have been a part of this group.”

Detroit put up a tremendous fight all series on the road at Madison Square Garden and at home. They were in position to win all six games against the Knicks despite the finishing result. The Pistons managed to keep the series competitive despite being without two top contributors in Jaden Ivey and Isaiah Stewart due to injuries. Bickerstaff spoke on how proud he was of what his team accomplished despite the adversity.

“Nothing the Knicks did came easy. They had to earn it all, and tonight, they just made one more play than we did down the stretch. But I could not be more proud of these guys, and I am grateful to be a part of this team, a part of this organization, to watch them revitalize a fan base the way that they did,” Bickerstaff said. “To go from where we were at the beginning of the year to where we are now. Just from a fan standpoint and an engagement standpoint, you can’t ask for anything more than that. So again, we’re disappointed because we thought we had more to give. But, immensely proud of these guys for all the things that they’ve accomplished.”

Another lead lost by the Pistons

The inexperience of the Pistons was on display throughout the playoffs. They carried a lead in the fourth quarter in each game, including Game 6 but struggled to seal the deal.

The Pistons led the Knicks by seven points with about two-and-a-half minutes left in the final period. Detroit allowed New York to score six points in the closing moments which flipped the lead to the Knicks. The final possession was the last opportunity for the Pistons to tie the game. Point guard Cade Cunningham swung the ball to shooting guard Malik Beasley for a triple, but Beasley failed to catch the ball for the open look.

Bickerstaff made a controversial call to take forward Ausar Thompson off the floor during the Pistons' run. Brunson took advantage of his absence and scored eight clutch points to put the Knicks ahead. Brunson was awarded as the 2024-25 NBA Clutch Player of the Year and validated it often throughout this series.

Cunningham led the Pistons with 23 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds in 44 minutes of action. Center Jalen Duren put together his best scoring performance of the postseason with 21 points. Beasley put up 20 points off the bench for the Pistons. Thompson was impactful with 17 points and some steady defense. Veteran forward Tobias Harris played a steady role of his own, scoring 14 points.