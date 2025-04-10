The Detroit Pistons on Thursday announced that third-year guard Jaden Ivey has been cleared for basketball activity, signaling a possible late-season return as the team prepares for its first playoff appearance since 2019.

The team shared the update on X, formerly known as Twitter, confirming that Ivey will begin a re-conditioning progression while continuing on-court work. Another status update will be provided in two weeks, according to the statement.

Ivey has been sidelined since Jan. 1 after suffering a broken left fibula during a win over the Orlando Magic. He scored a team-high 22 points before exiting the game. In 30 appearances this season, Ivey has averaged 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and four assists per game while shooting 46% from the field and 40.9% from three-point range.

While the timeline for his return remains unclear, the update suggests Ivey could be in contention to rejoin the team during the opening round of the NBA Playoffs if his progression remains on track.

Jaden Ivey’s recovery timeline could impact Pistons’ playoff outlook

Detroit (43-36) has clinched its first postseason berth since the 2018-19 season and currently sits sixth in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons are two games behind the fifth-seeded Milwaukee Bucks (45-34) with three games left in the regular season.

They are set to face the third-seeded New York Knicks (50-29) on Thursday night in what could preview a potential first-round matchup. The regular season concludes with a two-game road series against Milwaukee, beginning Friday night and wrapping up Sunday afternoon.

Cade Cunningham, who was named an All-Star for the first time this season—the first Piston to receive the honor since Blake Griffin in 2019 — continues to lead the team in Ivey’s absence. The 22-year-old is averaging 25.9 points, 9.1 assists, 6.1 rebounds, and one steal per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc.

The Pistons have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games, showing signs of consistency as they aim to enter the postseason with momentum.

Selected fifth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, Ivey has remained a key part of the Pistons’ young core alongside Cunningham. A healthy return would add a significant scoring boost to Detroit’s backcourt and offer another dynamic option as the team looks to make a competitive playoff run.

With the postseason approaching and Ivey’s recovery progressing, his potential availability will remain a key storyline as the Pistons attempt to secure higher seeding and advance past the opening round for the first time since 2008.