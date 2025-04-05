The Detroit Pistons' historic turnaround has been stamped by solidifying their 2024-25 postseason position. Defeating the Toronto Raptors 117-105 punched the Pistons' ticket to their first playoff ticket since 2019. Detroit improved to 43-34 and will finish the regular season in at least the sixth seed of the Eastern Conference.

Pistons players openly declared they were hungry to reach the playoffs this season, bringing that dream to reality with this victory. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has tried to keep the team focused on the moment without reflecting and looking ahead. He finally addressed the playoff accomplishment and the team's mindset during the postgame media session.

“It's a big deal for the group. We typically don't take time to reflect on where we are, but this is an opportunity for this group to reflect on where it is, where it's come from, and what it's been able to accomplish together,” Bickerstaff stated via FanDuel Sports Network.

“To turn it around the way that they have, to put themselves in this position to play in the postseason is a big deal. Their commitment to one another has been unmatched. Finding the consistency, the belief of one another, it is a big deal for this group for sure.”

Bickerstaff helped anchor this postseason bid for the Pistons in his first season as their head coach. This new franchise core has accomplished a lot together, including tripling their win total from last season. The media asked Bickerstaff what he was most proud of regarding this franchise turnaround.

“It's this group as a whole, how they approach every single day with a great spirit and great passion. There is no selfishness among that group. There is not one person in that locker room who's not willing to sacrifice for somebody else,” Bickerstaff explained, via Hunter Patterson of the Detroit News.

“Character matters. The type of people you work with every day matters. To be able to work with a group like this, I'm extremely fortunate. The Detroit Pistons and all Pistons fans are really lucky to have these guys.”

Another short-handed victory for the Pistons

The Pistons continue to lean on their resilience through adversity. Detroit took on the Raptors without Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Tobias Harris due to injuries. They managed to pull away with impressive performances throughout the roster.

Shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. led all scorers with 23 points on an efficient 8-of-14 shooting from the field. Center Jalen Duren dominated the stat sheet with 21 points, 18 rebounds, six assists, and four blocked shots for the Pistons. Duren reflected on what this growth meant to him when speaking to the media after the double-digit victory.

“We put in so much work, we grind, and we learn. Honestly, the first two years to me were just a learning period. A lot of guys we had were still learning the NBA. Lots of personnel was still learning each other, and you kind of see the growth in how much better we're understand the game, and it's fun. I'm excited, and we're only getting started,” Duren stated.

Veteran guard Malik Beasley chipped in 21 points of his own in 30 minutes. Starting guard Dennis Schroder added 16 points and seven assists to help lead the Pistons. Forward Ausar Thompson dropped 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds, swiped three steals, and blocked two shots.

The Pistons received some depth help in response to their injuries. Marcus Sasser and Ron Holland returned from suspension after their involvement in the scuffle with the Minnesota Timberwolves. They will have center Isaiah Stewart available next game after finishing his two-game suspension from the league.