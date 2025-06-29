As the Golden State Warriors prepare for the 2025 NBA free agency, the franchise faces a pivotal crossroads. The 2024-25 campaign ended in disappointment, with a second-round playoff exit exposing a glaring weakness: a lack of size and interior defense that the Warriors’ trademark small-ball wizardry couldn’t mask. Draymond Green, now 35, can no longer single-handedly anchor the frontcourt against the league’s best big men, and the need for a true stretch-five has never been more urgent. Amid the swirling rumors and big-name targets, one sneaky good player stands out as the ideal fit for Golden State’s championship ambitions: Brook Lopez.

Golden State’s recent playoff exit underscored a recurring issue: a lack of size, rim protection, and reliable floor spacing from the five spot. Draymond Green, while still effective, is not a full-time center at this stage of his career. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Quinten Post remain unproven, and Kevon Looney is an unrestricted free agent whose future with the team is uncertain. The Warriors’ front office, led by Mike Dunleavy, has made it clear that upgrading the center position is a top priority this summer.

Why Brook Lopez Is the Perfect Fit

Brook Lopez, coming off another productive season with the Milwaukee Bucks, is the answer to Golden State’s problems in the paint. At 37, Lopez still averaged 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game, while shooting an impressive 36.8% from beyond the arc on five attempts per game. His ability to stretch the floor as a legitimate three-point threat is exactly what the Warriors’ offense, built around Curry’s gravity, needs.

But Lopez is more than just a shooter. He remains one of the NBA’s premier rim protectors, averaging 1.9 blocks per game this past season and finishing second in Defensive Player of the Year voting just a year ago. His presence in the paint would instantly shore up a Warriors defense that too often relies on perimeter switching and undersized lineups. Lopez’s knack for contesting shots and anchoring a defense would allow Green to roam and disrupt, maximizing the impact of both veterans.

Article Continues Below

It’s fair to question how a 37-year-old Lopez would fit into Steve Kerr’s up-tempo system. The Warriors thrive on mobility, quick decision-making, and relentless pace. However, Lopez’s outside shooting ensures that he won’t clog the lane, and his high basketball IQ allows him to make the right reads within Golden State’s motion offense. While he may not sprint the floor like a younger big, his ability to space the court and hit timely threes means he can keep up with the Warriors’ offensive flow.

Defensively, Lopez’s lack of switchability can be a liability against certain matchups, as seen when Indiana played him off the floor in the playoffs. Yet, the Warriors are uniquely equipped to cover for this with their versatile wings and Green’s ability to guard multiple positions. Against most opponents, Lopez’s rim protection will far outweigh his occasional struggles on the perimeter.

Lopez brings something else the Warriors covet: playoff experience and a championship résumé. He was a key piece on Milwaukee’s 2021 title team and has played in countless high-leverage games. His calm demeanor and leadership would be invaluable in a locker room that’s seen the highs and lows of NBA contention. For a team that’s all-in on winning now, Lopez’s experience is a major asset.

Cap Constraints and Realistic Target

Golden State’s salary cap situation is tight, but Lopez is a realistic target given the market and his age. Unlike younger, more expensive centers, Lopez is likely to command a mid-level exception or a short-term deal, fitting within the Warriors’ financial constraints. With Milwaukee reportedly ready to let him walk, the Warriors have a legitimate shot at landing him without a bidding war.

Adding Lopez would fundamentally change the Warriors’ rotation. He would start at center, allowing Green to return to his natural power forward role and Butler to focus on perimeter defense and secondary playmaking. Curry would benefit from the added spacing, and the Warriors’ pick-and-pop game would become even more lethal. On defense, Lopez’s shot-blocking would deter drives, reducing the burden on the perimeter defenders and helping Golden State close out games against bigger, more physical teams.

The Warriors have made it clear: they’re not content to simply run it back. To truly contend in the loaded Western Conference, they need a center who can stretch the floor, protect the rim, and bring veteran savvy. Brook Lopez checks every box. He’s the sneaky good free agent who could transform Golden State from a fringe contender into a legitimate title threat for the 2025-26 season. If the Warriors want to maximize their window with Curry, Butler, and Green, signing Lopez is the move that could make all the difference.