With the Golden State Warriors missing star forward Jimmy Butler, it was Stephen Curry who once again put the team on his back in Game 3 against the Houston Rockets. Curry delivered a vintage performance, dropping 36 points and leading the Warriors to a critical 104-93 win to take a 2-1 series lead. But it was one particular moment—Curry torching Dillon Brooks’ defense—that had fans losing their minds.

Early on, Curry looked like he was feeling out the game, scoring just two points in the first quarter. Houston’s defensive pressure, led by Brooks, seemed to rattle Golden State’s offense. But as the game wore on, Curry found his rhythm and began carving up the Rockets' defense, with Brooks often the unfortunate victim.

Curry’s takeover began midway through the second quarter. He shifted gears, relentlessly attacking the rim, hitting mid-range jumpers, and eventually lighting it up from deep. Brooks, known for his tough defense, couldn’t keep up. One signature highlight came in the third quarter, when Curry used a slick dribble move to shake Brooks and drained a jumper right in his face. The Chase Center erupted, and social media lit up with fans clowning Brooks and praising Curry’s masterclass.

By the end of the third quarter, Curry had scored 27 points, single-handedly keeping the Warriors ahead while the rest of the starting five struggled. He finished the night with 36 points on 12-of-23 shooting, 5-of-13 from three, along with nine assists, seven rebounds, two blocks, and a steal. His performance also vaulted him past Tony Parker into 10th place on the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring list.

“I just had to stay aggressive,” Curry said postgame. “They were trying to take the ball out of my hands early, but once I got a little rhythm, I knew I could break them down.”

Brooks, meanwhile, fouled out late in the game, capping a rough night where his defensive efforts turned into a showcase for Curry’s dominance.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr made key adjustments, starting Jonathan Kuminga and Quinten Post in Butler’s absence, but it was Curry—and some timely shooting from Buddy Hield and Gary Payton II—that made the difference. Hield added 17 points off the bench, while Payton scored 16 on 7-of-9 shooting, including a clutch corner three and a breakaway dunk late in the fourth.

The Rockets tried to hang tough behind Fred VanVleet’s 17 points and Alperen Şengün’s double-double, but their cold shooting and missed free throws (12-for-22 as a team) proved costly.

In a series where every point matters, the Warriors proved that having the best player on the floor makes all the difference. Fans watched in awe as Curry turned a tightly contested game into a personal highlight reel, cooking defenders and carrying Golden State to the brink of a commanding series lead.

Game 4 tips off Monday night at Chase Center, where Curry and the Warriors will look to extend their advantage—and Dillon Brooks will surely be hoping for a little redemption.