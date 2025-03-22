The Golden State Warriors will play the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. Their rotation shooting guard Gary Payton II is dealing with inflammation in his left knee that has forced him to miss their win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. Payton, who has played 56 games this season, is known for making tough shots and being an effective defender off the bench for the Warriors.

Despite missing Payton, Golden State has continued to be on a roll as of late, as they are currently 41-29 this season, which is good for sixth place in the Western Conference standings. The Warriors are showing themselves to be a viable playoff contender in the West, even though they sport an aging roster.

Here is everything you need to know about Payton's injury status for the Dubs ahead of their upcoming game.

Gary Payton II injury status against Hawks

Payton is listed as questionable for the Warriors upcoming contest against the Hawks. The Hawks (33-36) are trying to get back into the postseason hunt themselves and will be without one of their own key pieces, center Clint Capela, due to family reasons.

Payton was seen hobbled on the floor during the March 17 game against the Denver Nuggets, and while he finished the game and played the next night against the Milwaukee Bucks, the team opted to give him a rest against the Raptors.

Earlier this month, Payton scored a career-high 26 points on March 10 against his former team, the Portland Trail Blazers. Through 56 games this season, Payton is averaging 6.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per game while shooting 57.8% from the floor.

Payton has been a catalyst for the Warriors, who are vying to remain a playoff contender in the West. The problem is that Payton has a history of injuries. Just this season alone, he has dealt with injuries to his calf, thigh, and nose, the latter of which forced him to play while wearing a mask over his face.

Considering what Payton brings off the bench, it is best for the Warriors to keep a watchful eye on him given his injury history. They will need him healthy as they try to continue to be a consistent playoff presence. As for his status for this clash with the Hawks, Payton's status is up in the air for the time being.