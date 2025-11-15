Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry sent ripple waves through the NBA world this week when it was announced that Curry wold be severing ties with Under Armour, the company who he’s had an apparel sponsorship with since 2013. And as the Warriors prepared to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, Curry might have dropped hint about which company he is looking at.

During pregame warmups before the Warriors’ game against the Spurs, Stephen Curry was spotted lacing up a pair of Kobe 6s from Nike. Now whether or not that’s a sign Curry is leaning towards signing with the shoe company giant, is little more than unverified speculation.

Steph Curry laces up a pair of Nike Kobe 6s to warm up tonight 🔥 It was announced yesterday that Curry had parted ways with Under Armor, the sneaker brand he had been signed to for over a decade 👀 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/ppoAUCW9WW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

There could be a dozen reasons why Curry chose those particular shoes, none of which have to do with his shoe free agency. But it’s still fun to speculate which shoe company might land the services of the future Hall of Famer.

Meanwhile, Curry is hoping to help the Warriors put together a little win streak. The team is coming off a win against the these same Spurs on Wednesday to move to 7-6 and avoid falling under .500.

Curry has appeared in ten games for the Warriors so far this season, at a little over 30 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 27.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 45.3 percent shooting from the field, 36.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 93.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, Curry is now in his 17th season in the NBA, all with the Warriors.