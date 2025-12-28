It’s been a little over 10 years since Steve Kerr first took the helm as head coach of the Golden State Warriors. During that stretch, the Warriors formed a dynasty winning four championships in eight years. Ahead of the Golden State Warriors’ game against the Toronto Raptors, Steve Kerr was asked what type of advice he would have given his younger self, and for him it involved his star player Stephen Curry.

“Just coach Steph Curry if you get a chance,” Kerr joked. “Stay with that guy. I followed my own advice.”

When Steve Kerr took over as head coach of the Warriors, Stephen Curry was already in his sixth season in the NBA and coming off his first All-Star appearance. That year, Kerr would lead the Warriors to their first championship in the Curry era as the defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.

The Warriors would go on to win titles in 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2021-22 amid a core group of Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

The organization’s decision to hire Kerr as head coach came with a bit of scrutiny as he had no previous coaching experience. After retiring from the NBA in 2003, Kerr went into broadcasting and landed a job with TNT as an NBA analyst.

After four years of being in the broadcast booth, Kerr was hired as the general manager of the Phoenix Suns in 2007. He eventually left the Suns front office and went back into media in 2010. In addition to being a head coach in the NBA, Kerr has also served as an assistant coach and head coach for Team USA in international competition.

Across his time with the Warriors, Kerr has complied an overall record of 567-308. While the Warriors still have Curry playing at an elite level, Kerr has admitted recently that the team’s overall title hopes are fading.