The Golden State Warriors have been somewhat of a disappointment so far this season, currently sitting at 21-19 after a blowout home loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday evening. Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler combined for 61 points in this game, but De'Anthony Melton was the only other Golden State player who got into double figures in the 124-111 loss.

One player who didn't get on the floor in this game was Jonathan Kuminga, who remained on the sidelines even as Steve Kerr emptied the bench during garbage time. Kuminga has been racking up the DNP-CD's recently, causing some to wonder whether a trade could be on the horizon.

Many have speculated that the Washington Wizards could be a sensible trade landing spot for Kuminga, but recently, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on how the Wizards' recent trade for Hawks point guard Trae Young could complicate that.

“…the Wizards just took on a rather substantial trade flier by acquiring Young. Another reason Washington once made some sense: I've been told that the Warriors are fans of Corey Kispert dating to his time at Gonzaga. The Wizards, of course, just sent Kispert to Atlanta to make the salary cap math of the Young deal work,” reported Fischer on Marc Stein's Substack.

Article Continues Below

Fischer concluded that “it's hard to see an outgoing package from the Wizards that could satisfy Golden State in its quest to find players who can help Curry win now.”

Overall, the Warriors' fanbase has been clamoring for the team to make a win-now move in order to surround Curry and Butler with more talent, hoping that another team might be willing to part ways with a piece or two and take a flyer on Kuminga's potential.

However, it does not seem that the Wizards fit that bill at the current juncture.

The Warriors will next hit the floor on Tuesday evening at home against the Portland Trail Blazers.