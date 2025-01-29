The Golden State Warriors seem to be back in trade talks so they can improve their team, as Jimmy Butler was once an option they were looking at. After the Miami Heat lowered the asking price for Butler, the Warriors have been rumored to be back in trying to acquire Butler, but they are also looking at other options, those that include Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls.

Though Butler is the better option between him and LaVine, the Warriors few the latter as the safer option, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II.

“There has been some warming to the idea of Butler. In the most optimistic of scenarios, a motivated, healthy Butler jolts the Warriors’ playoff ceiling higher,” The Athletic wrote. “Butler plays defense, which would be needed if Wiggins is shipped off in a deal. But the drama coming out of Miami is not lost on this locker room. The Warriors already have a mercurial player in Draymond Green — though he usually gets along with those types (see Chris Paul and DeMarcus Cousins) — and adding Butler raises the combustion possibilities.”

“LaVine is viewed by some within the organization as the safer option. At 29, he’s five and a half years younger and some $6 million cheaper than Butler this season, though his contract extends longer and he’s had some recent health concerns. There are risks all over the board.”

There will be pros and cons for each player, but at the end of the day, it seems like the Warriors don't want to sacrifice their future for a rental player.

Who will the Warriors trade for?

The Warriors are in a situation right now where they would want to continue to build through their young talent and not sacrifice assets, but also want to maximize the careers of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green while they can. Getting either Jimmy Butler or Zach LaVine will cost them, but it help them get better in the present.

Butler has been trying to get out of Miami for the past month, and though his preferred destination was the Phoenix Suns, they can't make a deal for him unless Bradley Beal waives his no-trade clause.

As for LaVine, he has noted that he would like to stay with the Bulls, but the team is trying to head into a rebuild. That makes LaVine a trade candidate, but it's not certain what the Bulls asking price will be.