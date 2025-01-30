The Golden State Warriors are hoping to make something happen with their roster at the NBA trade deadline on February 6, but that could mean saying farewell to their first-round pick.

Leading up to Thursday, the Warriors sit on the fence of competition for an arduous run to the playoffs at 23-23. Head coach Steve Kerr has been scouring the field to see what the potential options are to pair with Stephen Curry. While no players really jump off the page as an ideal fit next to the Warriors' future Hall of Fame guard, there are “mid-sized options and larger salary swings” that may help the organization find a solution, per Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic.

It appears, for the moment, that the Warriors are unwilling to tear up the roster for a rebuild while Curry's still draining unconscious threes at age 36. But they could try to find another winning piece to help their middle-of-the-road record.

Warriors could become buyers at the trade deadline

With Jimmy Butler likely out of the Warriors' trade picture, the team may be interested in pursuing Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine heavily to pair alongside Curry, according to Slater and Thompson II.

“The protection and timing of the pick is important. League sources say the Warriors aren’t necessarily enamored with the prospects predicted to land in the back end of the first round, so losing a pick in the late teens for even a valuable rotation piece could prove plenty worth it.

Once it conveys, they’d retain full control of their 2026 first-rounder for any possible deals this summer. If it didn’t convey, that would mean the Warriors tumbled into the lottery and retained a high-value draft pick in a top-loaded draft that could either be moved or used. The downside is relatively minimal.”

The Warriors have also been in need of a quality big man, which could leave a window open for Bulls center Nikola Vucevic.