Stephen Curry made plenty of highlights and impressions after being the star in the Bay Area and hosting All-Star Weekend 2025. For starters, winning the All-Star Game MVP in front of Warriors fans is the icing on the cake after his scoring flurry. But his peers have given him high praise throughout the season and during the weekend. Curry shared his feelings towards them.

Steph Curry speaks on praise from peers

“That's the most important thing,” Curry said. “Media's opinion is important, the fans' opinion is important, but your counterparts, your colleagues who understand the sacrifice to do what we do at a high level. The longevity of it, the way you handle yourself, the impact that you had. I appreciate anytime somebody tells me what them watching me play basketball has done for them in some sort of way.”

This was Curry's response when a reporter asked him how he received praise from other players around the league. No matter what generation it is, old or new, Curry is always happy to hear how players he shares the floor with view him.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving's thoughts on Stephen Curry

After reuniting with Curry to lead “Shaq's OGs' to an All-Star Game victory, Kevin Durant shared some glowing remarks about his former teammate.

“It's just so easy to play with Steph,” Durant said. “He doesn't demand the ball, he doesn't have a demanding personality, plays within the flow of the game, and those are the type of players that are easy to play with.”

Durant played three seasons of Curry and won an Olympic gold medal in the 2024 Paris Games, so he knows a thing or two about how he operates. Kyrie Irving also shared his thoughts on Curry.

“I'm on record saying that he's been the guy for our generation for a while… I've learned a lot from him… We've kept it competitive, but at the same time, when we're in places like this, we can open up to each other and talk from places of just understanding that we know what it's like being in that pressure cooker.”

Other stars have been outspoken about Curry's impact on the game

Guys like Jayson Tatum, LeBron James, and others have spoke glowingly about his three-point prowess and how he's changed the game. Steph Curry has highlighted the three-point shot more so than any person in the history of the game. Weaponizing it to the point where opposing team's and players are looking to try and replicate what Curry and the Golden State Warriors has done.

Steph Curry will continue to impress and receive the laud that comes with his kind of resume. Now armed with Jimmy Butler for the next couple of years, the new challenge will be to see how many more rings he can amass before his career is over.