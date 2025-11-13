Stephen Curry has been the face of Under Armour for some time, but it looks like he and the shoe brand will be going their separate ways, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and Under Armour have parted ways, ending their longstanding partnership. Curry's standalone endeavor Curry Brand will move forward independently,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Curry wrote a statement about the move and shared his respect for Under Armour for what they've done for him throughout his career.

“Under Armour believed in me early in my career and gave me the space to build something much bigger and more impactful than a shoe,” Curry said. “I'll always be grateful for that. What Curry Brand stands for, what I stand for and my commitment to that mission will never change.”

Under Armour is set to release the Curry 13, which will be the final Curry Brand shoe with Under Armour, in February. Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank made a statement about the parting of ways with Curry.

“For Under Armour, this moment is about discipline and focus on the core UA brand during a critical stage of our turnaround,” Plank said in the statement. “And for Stephen, it's the right moment to let what we created evolve on his terms. We'll always be grateful for what he's brought to the UA team.”

Curry had been with Under Armour for 13 years, and it will be interesting to see what the future looks like for his Curry Brand. As for Under Armour, they had seen an uptick in sales when Curry arrived, and it will also be interesting to see where the brand goes from here.