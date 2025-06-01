The Indiana Pacers are heading to the NBA Finals to face the Oklahoma City Thunder, as they conquered the Eastern Conference and defied the odds. The Pacers have been playing solid basketball since the latter part of the season, but there's no doubt that they turned it up a notch in the playoffs. Draymond Green knows what it takes to get this far in the playoffs, as he and the Golden State Warriors have been in these moments several times throughout his career.

One player who has been key for the Pacers' postseason run is Tyrese Haliburton, and he is showing that he is a true floor general. In Green's latest podcast, he and Baron Davis spoke about what makes Haliburton so special.

“They give him so much space,” Green said. “His shot takes a little time to load up anyway. They don’t realize he’s surgical with it.

"They give him so much space… They don't realize he's surgical with it… Hali's handle is very underrated and sneaky." Draymond Green on Tyrese Haliburton

“The reason they don't pressure him like that is Hali’s handle is very underrated and sneaky. I think all of those guys also know that if they try to pressure, he'll bop they a– so fast. If you're watching the TV, it don't look like his handle is like that.”

It's taken a collective team effort to get them here, but Haliburton has made the right play more times than not on the floor for the Pacers.

Draymond Green gives praise to Tyrese Haliburton

Green continued on his podcast to talk about Haliburton's handles, which a lot of people may overlook in his game.

“Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving, their ball handling starts when it appears to you that they've lost the basketball. Hali got some of that, but also, if he [bap bap] you, he's 6'7,” Green said. “With his stride, he's gone. It's very interesting to watch, looking at it on TV, because it doesn't appear that his handle is like that.”

Haliburton is not the typical point guard that many are used to seeing, but he has a unique skill set that has helped the Pacers get to the Finals. He's shown that he's one of the best passers in the league, and the way he can manipulate defenses has been something to watch.

The Thunder may have their hand full with him, but the key will be putting pressure on the ball. They've been one of the best defenses in the postseason, and they'll try to put a plan in place to stop him.