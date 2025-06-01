The Indiana Pacers are heading to the NBA Finals to face the Oklahoma City Thunder, as they conquered the Eastern Conference and defied the odds. The Pacers have been playing solid basketball since the latter part of the season, but there's no doubt that they turned it up a notch in the playoffs. Draymond Green knows what it takes to get this far in the playoffs, as he and the Golden State Warriors have been in these moments several times throughout his career.

One player who has been key for the Pacers' postseason run is Tyrese Haliburton, and he is showing that he is a true floor general. In Green's latest podcast, he and Baron Davis spoke about what makes Haliburton so special.

“They give him so much space,” Green said. “His shot takes a little time to load up anyway. They don’t realize he’s surgical with it.

“The reason they don't pressure him like that is Hali’s handle is very underrated and sneaky. I think all of those guys also know that if they try to pressure, he'll bop they a– so fast. If you're watching the TV, it don't look like his handle is like that.”

It's taken a collective team effort to get them here, but Haliburton has made the right play more times than not on the floor for the Pacers.

Article Continues Below
More Warriors News
Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23) walk off the court after game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center
Why Warriors’ Stephen Curry won’t follow in Draymond Green’s podcast footstepsJosue Pavon ·
Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) hugs Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) after a game at the Chase Center
Warriors’ Draymond Green relives Klay Thompson’s epic Game 6 vs. ThunderJosue Pavon ·
Klay Thompson with his dog Rocco.
Klay Thompson’s beloved dog Rocco passes away at 13Kenzo Fukuda ·
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) holds onto the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Mavericks ‘blueprint’ cited for Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga trade strategyJake Faigus ·
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Warriors rumors: 1 major complication for Jonathan Kuminga trade scenariosJulian Ojeda ·
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) stands on the court before a play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center.
Nets rumors: ‘Current expectation’ on Jonathan Kuminga offer sheet comes with trade twistZachary Weinberger ·

Draymond Green gives praise to Tyrese Haliburton

Green continued on his podcast to talk about Haliburton's handles, which a lot of people may overlook in his game.

“Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving, their ball handling starts when it appears to you that they've lost the basketball. Hali got some of that, but also, if he [bap bap] you, he's 6'7,” Green said. “With his stride, he's gone. It's very interesting to watch, looking at it on TV, because it doesn't appear that his handle is like that.”

Haliburton is not the typical point guard that many are used to seeing, but he has a unique skill set that has helped the Pacers get to the Finals. He's shown that he's one of the best passers in the league, and the way he can manipulate defenses has been something to watch.

The Thunder may have their hand full with him, but the key will be putting pressure on the ball. They've been one of the best defenses in the postseason, and they'll try to put a plan in place to stop him.