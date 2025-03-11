Jimmy Butler has transformed the Golden State Warriors since his trade-deadline arrival, and his impact was on full display in Monday’s 130-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center. Butler recorded his first triple-double with the team, finishing with 15 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds while adding three steals for good measure, nbcsportsbayarea reports.

Golden State is now 12-1 with Butler in the lineup, a testament to his influence on both ends of the court. While he’s capable of taking over a game as a scorer, his ability to impact the game holistically has made the biggest difference. Despite his immediate success, Butler remains as humble as ever.

“You can't get a triple-double without your teammates. That’s for damn sure,” Butler said postgame. “Whether they miss the shot and you get the rebound, or they make the shot whenever you pass it to them. [Triple-double] is just a word. I’m just happy that we won — triple-double or not. I take these wins as they come.”

The Erykah Badu Comparison

His humility and authenticity have struck a chord in the Warriors’ locker room. The team has even begun drawing a unique comparison for Butler, likening his presence to legendary singer Erykah Badu.

“He is a real dude, so real dudes are contagious, so that’s a cool thing to be around all the time,” Moses Moody said when asked about Butler’s vibe. “I think that might be some of that Erykah Badu. She pretty real, too.”

Even before his triple-double, Butler had earned that comparison from his teammates. Back in February, Gary Payton II described Butler’s aura in a similar way.

“Like an Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill, Jill Scott type of vibe,” Payton said.

Erykah Badu has long been known for her deeply introspective and soulful presence, shaping music and culture with her undeniable authenticity. Her energy is often described as magnetic and transformative, much like the influence Butler has brought to the Warriors.

Butler’s Historic Feat

In addition to his new nickname, Butler’s triple-double made history. He became the first Warrior to achieve the feat this season and did so at a historic pace. According to StatMamba, Butler reached a triple-double in just 13 games, making him the fastest Warrior to do so since Rick Barry accomplished it in nine games back in 1972.

With the team embracing him fully, Jimmy Butler is thriving in Golden State. And if things keep going this way, Monday’s triple-double won’t be his last.

“They’re allowing me to be me,” Butler said. “They love me here. So I’m happy to be here.”