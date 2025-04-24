“Stay ready.” That's been the message the Golden State Warriors have sent to Jonathan Kuminga since his benching. However, it seems like that message has been lost on the 22-year-old despite Steve Kerr telling reporters that Kuminga's attitude and energy since his benching has been “fantastic.”

After the Warriors' 109-94 Game 2 loss to the Houston Rockets, a game in which Kuminga finally saw the floor after Butler left with a pelvic contusion, Kuminga expressed his honest thoughts about his benching and being told to “stay ready.”

“No matter the circumstances I’m in, always got to stay ready,” Kuminga said.

In his return, he scored 11 points in 26 minutes but on 4-0f-12 shooting. “But I feel like I’ve been ready. I hate the fact that everybody got to tell me every other time, ‘be ready, be ready,’ you know? Because in my mental and my mindset, I’m ready. The more you tell me get ready, get ready, it’s kind of irritating, but I’m ready.”

This isn't the first time Kuminga has aired out his frustrations publicly about his playing time. Back in January 2024, Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported that Kuminga had “lost faith” in Kerr. His frustrations at that time understandably stemmed from Kerr's benching of him in the final 18 minutes of the Dubs' comeback loss to the Denver Nuggets.

After that explosive report, it looked like the Warriors would trade Kuminga that season. But Kerr and Kuminga settled their differences, which has led to this moment where it's clear Kuminga's frustrations with his playing time haven't gone away.

In the same interview, Kuminga talked about the difficulties of his situations, all while repeating the mantra, “stay ready” again and again.

“I work out every day. I played with some of the guys here the other day and I just try to have a good spirit every single day. The more my spirit is where I want, that’s how I stay ready,” Kuminga said. “It is tough, for any player it’s going to be tough, but what am I going to do about it. At the end of the day, what are you going to do about it?

“It’s like I say, you just got to stay ready. Whenever your moment happens, it’s going to happen. But for me it’s kind of… like tough. There’s really nothing I can do about it. You know, can’t complain about it, can’t do anything about it. If I don’t play, it's the coach’s decision.”

Stephen Curry's message to Kuminga

Regardless of the circumstances, Kuminga and the Warriors need each other. And team leader Stephen Curry understands that. In his post-game press conference, Curry talked about Kuminga's performance in Game 2 and what he saw from the fourth-year player.

“I thought he played aggressive. I know he probably wants to play better and knock the rust off,” Curry said. “But as soon as Jimmy went down, I actually saw him on the bench and gave him a little love. I knew he was going to get his number called pretty quickly. That is the nature of this league. We talk about it all the time. It's just hard to know and predict when it's going to be.”

But Curry, while he was adamant in his support for Kuminga, was also honest about what the Warriors need from him.

“The challenge has always been for him to ‘see the pictures,' understand the intensity that's out there, try to be in the right spots defensively, and then when he has opportunities to be aggressive on the offensive end — take them,” Curry said. “We trust him when he has the ball in his hands, and however many minutes he's out there, be ready to play.”

Curry spelled out the road map for Kuminga to stay on the floor. It's staying engaged defensively and knowing where he's needed offensively. It's up to him to take the opportunity that has landed in his hands. And according to Kuminga, in the same post-game interview, he's ready.

“I try not to even think about why I’m not playing because the more I think about that, the more I’m just not going to see right in my head. So I just block all that noise and just stay focused on whenever I get my chance.”

Game 3 between the Warriors and Rockets is set for Saturday night in Golden State.