Golden State Warriors wing Moses Moody underwent successful right thumb surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn UCL, the team announced on Thursday afternoon.

Moody is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of training camp before the 2025-26 season.

The 22-year-old put together his best season in a Warriors, averaging 9.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting 37.4 percent from 3-point range in 74 games during the 2024-25 regular season. He started in a career-high 34 games for the Dubs.

Although the fourth-year wing put together his best season for Golden State, he struggled in the playoffs due to this thumb injury.

Moody averaged just 7.1 points per game on 35.0 percent shooting from the floor in the postseason. He did however score 25 points and register nine rebounds in the team's 131-116 loss to the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of their first-round series.

As a result of his struggles, Moody was not utilized much by head coach Steve Kerr during the Western Conference Semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Before the 2024-25 season began, Moody agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million contract extension. This new deal begins once his rookie contract expires in July, bringing his cap hit up to $11.57 million for the 2025-26 season.

The Warriors currently have nine players under contract for next season. Moody ranks as the fourth-highest-paid player on the roster heading into the summer behind Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green.

Warriors' upcoming offseason decisions

The Warriors' championship hopes were revitalized this season after Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office pulled off a trade for Butler with the Miami Heat.

After Butler's arrival, Golden State went 23-8, the third-best record in the league down the stretch run of the season. Once thought to be a team that could barely make the play-in tournament, the Warriors went on to make the playoffs and take down the 2-seeded Houston Rockets in the first round.

Ultimately, the Dubs' championship dreams fell apart once Curry suffered a hamstring strain in the first game of their Western Conference Semifinals series against the Timberwolves.

As the offseason begins for the Warriors, they turn their attention to making this team better around Curry, Butler, and Green.

Golden State has some financial flexibility despite having to pay these three stars nearly $140 million combined next season, and Dunleavy made it clear in his end-of-season remarks that he won't be afraid to sacrifice parts of the organization's future if it sets them up to win a title right now.

“We're good giving up whatever it takes. It just depends how how good we think that will make our team,” Dunleavy admitted. “I think the only issue with mortgaging the future is you just don't want to get caught. I don't want to get caught in a situation where we give up a ton, put all of our chips in, and then 10 games into the season we have a catastrophic injury, there's nowhere to go, and then we're stuck for four or five years.

“That's what you got to look at as upside-downside when you make those moves.”

Could the Warriors' offseason plans involve potentially moving Moody? With his contract set to increase and there being a clear need for more talent at various spots on this roster, the young wing's potential could bring in some better win-now talents for Golden State.

However, Kerr and the Warriors continue to view Moody as a key part of their roster. Not to mention, he will be turning 23 at the end of May and still has a lot of room for growth as a two-way player who can be a factor for this organization moving forward.

The Warriors will provide further updates on Moody's injury status and recovery during the summer.