Revival. Resurrection. A second chance. That is what the 2024-25 NBA season was for the Golden State Warriors.

What started strong and had many thinking that Stephen Curry could once again lead the Warriors to the top of the Western Conference revealed the true flaw that ultimately doomed this team: no shot creation and immediate scoring next to the greatest shooter of all time.

After starting the year 12-3, Golden State lost five straight before losing 19 of their next 28 games and approaching the trade deadline with a .500 record. It was then that owner Joe Lacob and general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. finally pulled the trigger on a deal to get Curry the help he needed.

Every avenue was explored before February 6. Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Zion Williamson, Paul George, Zach LaVine, and even an untouchable young star in Paolo Banchero were names the Dubs' front office scrambled to get information on inching closer to the trade deadline, league sources told ClutchPoints. Out of all the stars around the league, Kevin Durant was the one Lacob believed Dunleavy could spin a deal for.

While the Warriors came close to agreeing on a trade to bring Durant back to the Bay Area, a deal ClutchPoints reported was shot dead by Durant upon learning of the Phoenix Suns including him in trade dialogue in February, Dunleavy eventually struck gold by acquiring six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat.

Butler, a disgruntled star stuck in Pat Riley's purgatory with a constant string of unwarranted suspensions, was finally freed to remind everyone that he is still one of the best all-around two-way stars this league has to offer. All Butler needed was a new team with championship aspirations to find his joy again, a saying he famously coined this season.

Despite the constant backlash surrounding this trade and the questions being asked about Butler's fit next to Curry on the court and another emotional leader in Draymond Green, this turned out to be the best trade made this season. Although parting ways with Andrew Wiggins was difficult given that he was a favorite of head coach Steve Kerr and many within the organization, it was necessary to revitalize the franchise's title aspirations with Curry.

“Yeah, there were (concerns about Butler),” Lacob told The Athletic during the playoffs. “But you do your analysis; you make your choices, and, yeah, it was a little bit of a risk. But we’ve got to take risks in this life. And he’s worth every freaking penny. That’s all I can say. He’s fantastic.”

That is what Butler did, as the Warriors went from a team constantly changing positions at the bottom of the play-in standings at 25-26 to finish the season 48-34. If it weren't for some close losses at the end of the regular season, Golden State would have avoided the play-in tournament altogether and could have possibly earned home-court advantage in a first-round series.

In the long run, that could have changed everything for the Warriors. A taxing seven-game series against a young, feisty, and headstrong Houston Rockets would have been avoided. Houston was out for revenge from the history these two organizations share, resulting in a series with the emotions and physicality of Game 7 in the NBA Finals every night.

It was the Warriors who claimed victory in this first-round series, but at what cost?

Butler never seemed to recover from a deep gluteal muscle contusion suffered in Game 2 against Houston. Curry, who never gets tired from running the most miles out of any player in the league in games, was clearly drained.

The Warriors were confident in themselves coming off this series win, but a major sense of relief throughout the organization, from the locker room to the front office to ownership, existed. Nobody wanted to lose to Houston, resulting in many within the organization comparing this Game 7 win to the same joy as winning in the NBA Finals.

A day was taken to celebrate this physical, mental, and emotional victory over Houston before all focus was put on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Kerr and Curry had formed a strong bond with Edwards during their time with USA Basketball at the Olympics last summer when they won the gold medal over France.

Golden State liked their chances entering this series, especially since they devised a plan to wear Edwards and the Wolves down by rapidly turning defensive stops into instant offense, something Minnesota had struggled with against the Warriors in the past. Since Butler's arrival, the Dubs had been the best defensive team in the NBA.

Defense won them that previous series against Houston, and it would win this one against Minnesota. The Warriors took Game 1 against the Timberwolves 99-88, just like they won a tough Game 1 on the road against the Rockets. But this win came at a heartstopping cost for Lacob and this organization.

Curry pulled up in the second quarter of that first game, grabbing at his left hamstring, and immediately asked to be subbed out. Less than 15 minutes after going to the locker room, the superstar guard was ruled out with a left hamstring strain, an injury that would cost him and the Warriors their title hopes this season.

It was 10 days ago that the Warriors began their series against the Timberwolves, with their championship dreams starting to look believable. Now, Curry, Butler, Green, and this organization are left shaking their heads at what could have been.

Minnesota won four straight games with Curry injured to win the series and advance to their second straight Western Conference Finals for the first time in team history.

This series loss was something the Warriors couldn't control. There was no rushing Curry back days after suffering his hamstring injury, and the lack of production that clouded this franchise early in the 2024-25 season returned, reminding Dunleavy and Lacob that there was still work to do outside of acquiring Butler to potentially see Curry, Green, and Kerr win their fifth championship together.

Even so, this playoff exit will haunt Curry for many years to come, given that all he needed was his team to pull off one win without him. Time is all Steph needed in this series, which is certainly cliché because time is what Curry is running out of in his illustrious career with the Warriors.

Stephen Curry's return that never happened

As Stephen Curry looked on during the fourth quarter from the Warriors' bench in Game 5 against the Timberwolves, he knew the year had come to an end. Many felt this way about Golden State when Curry injured his left hamstring in Game 1 of this series, yet the Warriors fought valiantly and gave Minnesota everything they had.

Jonathan Kuminga stepped up and delivered after being benched late in the season and during the first-round series against Houston. Butler consistently fought through ailments as the lead guy without Curry around, and Buddy Hield should be commended for the work he put in on both sides of the court once Curry went down. Even Brandin Podziemski, who disappeared on offense at times, was doing the little things to try and help the team win.

Ultimately, asking for one victory against the Timberwolves without Curry and Butler not being 100 percent was impossible. The entire Warriors' offensive scheme revolves around Curry's movement and Butler's ability to create scoring opportunities for others off the two-time MVP's constant sprints.

Without Steph's presence and Butler dealing with an illness in the final games of the series, Golden State simply ran out of time and options. In spite of the Timberwolves earning this win and another trip to the Western Conference Finals, all could have been changed with Curry's expected return for a Game 6 in San Francisco, which will never happen.

Curry was working hard behind the scenes. While he was limited in the first few days after suffering this hamstring injury in terms of what he could and could not do, Steph worked closely with Rick Celebrini — the Warriors' lead medical decision-maker — on staying ready for a potential return, sources said. This included shooting, light jogging, and movement that would test his hamstring every day.

All signs pointed in the direction of Curry being on track to make his return in Game 6 on the Warriors' home court, and that became evidently clear when the team cleared him for light on-court workouts and shooting drills before Game 5 on Wednesday.

“Everything was kind of aligned for Game 6. I had some testing to do, who knows how that would've went,” Curry said in his exit interview on Thursday. “Dealing with this injury, I was optimistic, but there were a couple more checkpoints to get through. But it's the great ‘what-if.'”

It was always Game 6. All Curry wanted was one win from his team to return in some capacity and give Golden State a chance against the Timberwolves. As much as he wanted to return, perhaps this was a blessing in disguise for the 37-year-old.

While there are no internal concerns about this hamstring injury lingering well into the summer, it has resulted in the Warriors having nearly four months to rest, recuperate, and prepare for the 2025-26 season.

At this point in his career, Curry could use the extra rest, especially given all the mileage adding up on his legs from all the playoff runs over the last decade and his performance leading Team USA to a gold medal last summer.

This was nothing more than a minor injury. Even though it presented major disappointment to the Warriors and their hopes of going on a long postseason journey, building off the momentum Butler's arrival created, Steph remains in a good headspace, and he will be back for the 2025-26 season stronger than ever.

“I'm just looking forward to next year. Nothing is guaranteed in terms of you being competitive or being a contender. Yeah, our contracts are all — Me, Draymond, Steve, Jimmy — they're all two years and we want this ride to last as long as possible, but it's about what does this team need for next year.

“Answering those questions over the summer and everybody preparing themselves individually to get through another 82-game season with, hopefully, little bit more of comfort room down the stretch.

“That's all I am really focused on right now. I am excited about it because there is clarity, although there are a lot of decisions that need to be made over the summer.”

Warriors committed to Jimmy Butler

Butler was elated to join the Warriors this season not only because of Curry, Green, and Kerr but because of the opportunity this change presented to him nearing the end of his career.

For the first time in his career, Butler was playing alongside championship-proven veterans in a system that suited his style of play. Unlike Miami, where he was constantly tasked with carrying his team with minimal help, Butler could let the game come to him with the Warriors because of all the attention Steph draws every play in every game.

“Everybody's so unselfish here that anybody could be playing any role on any given night,” Butler said, reflecting on the season ending. “But I am completely content with who I am as a basketball player, the way I play the game, and to come here and know that I am second to Steph. I think that's a really good thing, actually, when you talk about one of the greatest players to ever play this game… It's just refreshing.

“I don't think there's too much more you can ask for.”

When the Warriors pulled off the trade for Butler in February, Dunleavy did so because of his familiarity with the All-Star forward.

These two spent roughly three seasons together with the Chicago Bulls in the final years of Dunleavy's playing career, and they have always had a strong relationship. That mutual respect for one another comes from the brother-like relationship the two formed in Chicago's locker room, league sources said.

Dunleavy was the biggest advocate for acquiring Butler this season despite others in the Warriors organization having hesitations to do so. Lacob was fixed on finding a way to bring Durant back to Golden State, sources said, leading to advanced trade discussions with the Suns. At the same time, many internal conversations were held, where Dunleavy assured Lacob and others that Butler was the right piece to pair with Curry.

As a result, Butler sparked championship energy into this team, and they became one of the best in the league during the second half of the season. He also received a two-year, $111 million extension upon being traded to the Warriors, aligning him with Curry, Green, and Kerr — all three set to become free agents following the 2026-27 season.

This may be the Warriors' ‘last dance' in the sense that these four don't have much time left.

Kerr has been adamant about going out with Curry, and the clear expectation from Warriors personnel is that Green will do the same. Despite Green's emotions getting the best of him and his contract being questioned by the outside world, it would come as a shock to many inside the organization if he was ever packaged in a trade.

The only instance Green could potentially be traded is if he went to Dunleavy and Lacob and asked for a trade. This won't happen, nor does Draymond envision himself playing for another team without Steph, sources said.

This team's identity looking ahead to the 2025-26 season revolves around Curry, Butler, and Green. Ideas of moving either Butler or Green aren't going to be explored in the offseason, contrary to popular belief that one could be flipped in a trade to acquire a superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kevin Durant.

The Warriors believe in these three veterans, and the bond they have formed in such a short period is what has this organization back in the championship mix. In three months, Butler completely altered Golden State's future for the better. That is why he is focused on resting and preparing for another title push next year.

“I get to be around my guys in the offseason. We're going to get to vacay together. We're going to get our kids together. We're going to get to train together. Build even more chemistry and then take this thing into training camp and into this next year, this next season, and do what we set out to do.”

Jonathan Kuminga, free agency, and a volatile trade market

The greatest question sprouting from the Warriors' playoff exit revolves around what will happen with Jonathan Kuminga entering the offseason.

Kuminga, 22, entered the 2024-25 season uneasy after failed contract extension negotiations with the team. There was never a point where the two sides were close to coming to an agreement, as Kuminga and his camp were hoping for a new deal that would see the athletic forward earn upwards of $35 million per season, sources said. Golden State never exceeded an offer of $30 million per season.

Early on, Kuminga proved his worth to the Warriors as their second-best scorer next to Stephen Curry. Then he suffered a major ankle injury and was out when the Butler trade happened. Upon returning to action, Kuminga's role was gone, and he was having a hard time getting into Kerr's nightly rotations.

Of course, there is now the whole discourse of him sitting during the Warriors' first-round series before averaging 20.8 points per game on 54.3 percent shooting and 42.1 percent from 3-point range against Minnesota without Curry on the floor. Kuminga has achieved a lot in his four seasons with the Warriors. With a clear interest in him developing around the league, he and the Dubs have major decisions to make.

“I don't know… I don't know. Still have to figure it out. I don't know,” Kuminga said on Thursday after a string of long pauses. “We just finished playing one day ago, so I don't really… I haven't thought about anything yet.

“It was some ups and downs and, you know, that's how life goes, but I had fun. I had a great time. I enjoyed playing here. But there were some ups and downs.”

Kerr and Kuminga have butted heads several times. That has been evident with the young forward being benched at multiple points in his Warriors tenure. Overall, there are mixed internal feelings existing about Kuminga's future.

Lacob, who has always been a huge advocate of Kuminga's, was the reason why the young forward wasn't included in trade dialogue with the Los Angeles Clippers last summer before Paul George opted out of his contract and signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Clippers made it clear that they wanted Kuminga included in a potential trade, but that was something Lacob wouldn't sign off on, sources said.

This season, the Heat expressed their interest in Kuminga during preliminary trade discussions about Butler near the start of December. Lacob again tabled that idea, leading to the Butler trade happening two months later before the trade deadline.

The Warriors owner has preached patience and keeping the team's youthful core intact.

That is another reason why Brandin Podziemski was held out of trade dialogue for Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen last summer. Many in the front office, including Dunleavy, are at peace with the idea of sacrificing young assets on this roster, not all of them, for win-now talent that can help Butler, Curry, and Green compete for another title, sources said.

Despite these differences in thinking, Lacob and Dunleavy still maintain a very strong relationship and will work together to chart the best path forward this offseason. In regard to Kuminga, his future is trending in the direction of continuing somewhere else rather than with Golden State.

Should the Warriors look to move off Kuminga in the offseason, Lacob is not prepared to let the young forward walk away for nothing. Golden State will be extending a qualifying offer to Kuminga to make him a restricted free agent. While any team could look to sign him to an offer sheet, only the Brooklyn Nets are set to have an abundance of cap space to do so.

The Nets, along with the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat, are three teams with preliminary interest in Kuminga ahead of free agency, sources said. Both Kuminga and the Warriors could come to an understanding on a new, fair contract, but the idea of exploring sign-and-trade opportunities seems like the best path for both parties.

Even if common ground on a new contract for Kuminga to remain with the Warriors existed, he would be at the center of trade conversations before the 2026 NBA trade deadline.

Whereas Kuminga is looking for a place to grow and prove his worth as a dynamic, athletic forward in this league, the Warriors want win-now contributors to aid in their push for another title. ClutchPoints first reported on Kuminga sign-and-trade scenarios being the most likely path for Golden State on May 2.

Outside of the situation with Kuminga, the Warriors will be looking to fill gaps in free agency and exploring the trade market.

The main topic of conversation for Golden State, especially after doing so last offseason and before this season's trade deadline, is pursuing other superstar talents to pair with Curry at the end of his career. Lacob and the front office had a short-lived vision of pairing Curry and LeBron after their gold-medal run last summer, but this was never a realistic scenario.

The same can be said about a potential Durant reunion.

Dating back to 2020, Lacob's dream scenario has been bringing Giannis Antetokounmpo to San Francisco. The Warriors have made several calls through the years to the Milwaukee Bucks regarding Giannis, yet he's never been available in trade discussions. All of a sudden, the Bucks star could be the biggest name to hit the trade market, as he is contemplating his future in Milwaukee.

Although many around the league are of the belief that Giannis will give the Bucks one last shot to turn things around after three straight first-round exits from the playoffs, his status is still the main topic of discussion this offseason. No matter what, Golden State will always be connected to Giannis because of the interest this organization has held in him throughout the years.

There is no clear path to the Warriors potentially pursuing the Bucks star, as doing so would almost certainly require them to move Butler or Green for cap reasons. Golden State won't be moving either star, barring a seismic event or change.

As always, the Warriors will continually explore which players become available, much like they did with Markkanen and George last offseason. If the right player is available, Lacob won't be afraid to spend money to land a talent that could push the Dubs over the edge.

The Warriors will be addressing their frontcourt over the next several months, and Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis is a name that has come up in early discussions among league personnel as to which big men could become available. Then again, there are some concerns about his mystery illness and how that has impacted his time with the Celtics this season.

Porzingis will be entering the final year of his contract and is set to make $30.7 million. Boston is expected to make moves and save money, leading to rumors surrounding the stretch big man.

Another center that has been linked to the Warriors in the past is Brook Lopez. Between his shot-blocking abilities and growth as a pick-and-pop 3-point shooter, Lopez would be the ideal center for Golden State to target in free agency if he's willing to accept a significantly smaller contract than what he's coming off with the Bucks.

Lopez has already been mentioned as a player to watch in connection to the Warriors by Bobby Marks of ESPN.

Adding depth on the wing is also an essential part of the Warriors' offseason plans.

Andrew Wiggins was a player who could be a shooter off the ball on the wing and also create scoring opportunities for himself. The Dubs hope to find another player like that who can wear many different hats on the wing and help be a lead secondary scoring threat. Caris LeVert and Bruce Brown are two names to keep an eye on in this regard for Golden State.

LeVert averaged 12.1 points and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the floor and 37.3 percent from 3-point range. The 6-foot-6 swingman has always proven to be a key secondary weapon on offense for his teams. Brown is a player the Warriors have held interest in since he left the Denver Nuggets, and the team explored possible trade avenues to acquire him over the last year.

The Warriors have also held interest in Indiana Pacers wing Aaron Nesmith, a 43.1 percent 3-point shooter this season who has always been labeled as one of the more underrated 3-and-D wings in the NBA. With the Pacers expected to cut some costs this offseason to retain Myles Turner in free agency, players like Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard, Obi Toppin, and TJ McConnell are being eyed by rival teams around the league.

One player the Warriors could have used this season and hoped to get a lot out of before trading him was De'Anthony Melton. After suffering a torn ACL, Melton was traded in a package to the Nets that sent Dennis Schroder to Golden State. Melton held no ill feelings toward the Warriors for trading him, and mutual interest does exist between the two sides, sources said. This would likely have to be a one-year minimum contract.

There are also matters to be handled with Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II, two veteran players who will be unrestricted free agents. After they remained with Golden State through the trade deadline, ClutchPoints reported that the initial hope was that the Warriors would be able to retain both veterans.

Looney and Payton both expressed their interest in returning on Thursday. Whether or not the team keeps these two members of the 2022 championship team is contingent on other potential deals to be made in free agency. With this said, mutual interest does exist due to the leadership and locker-room presence Looney and Payton bring.

As far as the NBA Draft goes, the Warriors traded their 2025 first-round pick to the Heat in the deal to acquire Butler. Golden State owns just one draft pick this year — the 41st pick in the second round. The Warriors will do a lot of work throughout the pre-draft process, as they've been scouting talent in the college ranks thoroughly since last summer.

While it's possible that the Warriors could seek options to move up for a prospect that falls and many teams are sleeping on, the more plausible scenario is the Dubs looking to jump around in the second round. By leveraging this 41st pick, Golden State could acquire additional second-round picks for the future to potentially flip in trades down the road.

All options are on the table with the 2025 NBA Draft about six weeks away.

This season did not end the way the Warriors wanted. Real title hope existed before Curry's injury, but that mindset won't disappear because of their disappointing playoff exit.

Butler, Curry, and Green are excited for their future together, and with the right moves, the Warriors know they can once again reach championship glory.

“I love the commitment to our mission. I love the vibe, the energy, the chemistry, the comradery,” Curry said. “I know there is a lot of turnover and change every year and in every locker room, you hate to see guys go and whatnot. But every team has to get better, and they have to address that. I think from Joe to Mike to Steve, our veteran leaders, we'll all have those conversations and try to answer those questions the best we all can.

“Hopefully we can make moves that make our team better. That's what the name of the game is.”